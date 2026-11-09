Cassper Nyovest opened up about his womanising past during an appearance on Somizi Mhlongo's Life Lessons With Somizi podcast

The rapper confessed to deceiving multiple women simultaneously and admitted his behaviour was completely out of control

Cassper's candid confession drew praise for his transparency but also reignited conversation about his public cheating scandal

Cassper Nyovest opened up about his "reckless" past. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest has never been one to shy away from uncomfortable truths, but his latest confession on Somizi Mhlongo's podcast, Life Lessons With Somizi, took honesty to a new level. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker sat down and laid bare the kind of man he used to be, admitting that fame pulled him into a version of himself he never intended to become.

"I was reckless with women; I was out of control," adding that he "wasn't safe anymore; I was out here."

Cassper's confession on Life Lessons With Somizi

The rapper revealed that at the height of his career, he was juggling relationships with several women at once, deceiving partners repeatedly just to satisfy physical desires. By his own account, the behaviour spiralled well beyond anything he could justify or control.

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That recklessness eventually collided with real-world consequences. His relationship with Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, the mother of his son, unravelled in a very public way after she exposed him for being unfaithful with his now-wife, Pulane Mojaki.

What made the scandal particularly painful was the timing: the affair came to light while their young son was battling cancer. The fallout placed Cassper under an intense public microscope and became one of the most discussed celebrity controversies in recent South African entertainment history.

Out of that turbulent period grew a significant personal transformation. Cassper publicly declared himself a born-again Christian and has since leaned heavily into his faith. He has spoken from church pulpits, woven faith-based messages into his concert performances, and used his platform to share what he describes as his testimony of grace and redemption.

Cassper Nyovest admitted to juggling relationships with several women at once just to satisfy his physical desires. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

His candour on Life Lessons With Somizi stirred strong reactions across social media.

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala wrote:

"Thank u for sharing, and hope a lot of men can learn something from this. Jesus saves!"

sox__live added:

"This is RAW. Most men aren't this brave."

ziphora_music kept it simple:

"Accountability is growth."

Not everyone was ready to applaud, though. A portion of social media users used the moment to revisit the cheating scandal that once dominated headlines, making clear that for some, Cassper's spiritual evolution has not entirely erased the memory of his past behaviour.

Watch Cassper Nyovest's interview below.

Cassper Nyovest fires back at MacG

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cassper Nyovest's posts, responding to MacG on social media and boasting about the success of his alcohol brand, Billiato.

This comes after the controversial podcaster dragged the brand at an event and labelled it a "failed" business.

Source: Briefly News