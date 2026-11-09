Amanda Black stepped out in a relaxed, braless outfit during a live outdoor performance in South Africa on 8 November 2026

The Afrosoul singer's stage look sparked online discourse, with some critics weighing in on her appearance

Fans flooded her comments section to defend her freedom of expression and celebrate her musical talent

Amanda Black performed without wearing something under her shirt. Image: amandablacksa

Source: Instagram

South African Afrosoul singer Amanda Black turned heads at an outdoor festival on 8 November 2026, not just for her vocals, but for a stage outfit that set social media alight. She performed in a laid-back look that left her without a bra underneath, and while some online voices took issue with the choice, her supporters came through in full force.

A vertical phone-recorded clip shared on her Instagram shows the singer walking along a festival pathway towards the camera, microphone in hand, with a lively crowd, parked cars, and trees visible in the background. The casual, breezy atmosphere in the footage matched her energy perfectly.

Amanda Black's fans hit back at the critics

The comment section quickly became a battleground between critics and die-hard supporters. Those who felt she should have dressed more formally for a stage performance were quickly outnumbered by fans who celebrated her comfort and confidence.

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@zqelekazi_ made the clearest defence:

"Bethuna, those who want to wear bras must do so freely. And let Amanda do herself. Tyhini. Ibiyi bra ebitheni ekqaleni"

@lebilekwejam went further:

"Now this is freedom, free the dairy, free those twins, khululeka Amy wethu, commando is the way, the truth and the life."

Meanwhile, @galaletsangmohlaoli sat somewhere in the middle:

"Love your voice ever since, mare look presentable wen you go perform"

Some fans defended her, saying her happiness radiated.

For many fans, though, the outfit was simply not the story. What mattered was the performance itself and the joy radiating from their favourite artist.

@siphe_y wrote:

"Happiness looks good on her❤️❤️"

@slindilemapumulo called her the "Girl with the most magical voice 😍", while @lwethudhlamini added: "I loved your performance, though the rain wanted to disturb us, the show went on, and we had a good time ❤️🎵"

Donald gets trolled

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Donald faced a fresh wave of online bullying over his appearance on 7 November 2026.

A viral X post mocking Donald's physique reignited a years-long pattern of body-shaming against the singer.

Source: Briefly News