An old video of Tyla dancing with kids in her community back in 2020 resurfaced online and got people talking

The clip showed the Grammy-winning singer looking like any regular person before her rise to global fame

South Africans flooded the comments with their thoughts, with some pointing out she was already popular back then

An old video of Tyla dancing in the streets in 2020 resurfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the singer before international fame. Image: Mark Gunter

Source: Getty Images

A throwback video of Tyla has got South Africans feeling nostalgic. The clip, which dates back to 2020, shows the now Grammy-winning singer dancing casually with kids in her community, looking every bit like someone who had no idea the world was about to know her name.

There's nothing polished about the footage. No glam, no production, just Tyla on the streets, moving to music with the kids around her in what looks like a relaxed, community moment. For many viewers, it served as a stark reminder of how much her life has changed since breaking through internationally.

A simpler time

What makes the clip resonate is the contrast it draws. Tyla is now an A-Pop icon who has graced red carpets globally, shared stages with international artists, and made history as a South African act crossing over into mainstream Western markets. Seeing her in that 2020 street setting feels like a window into a completely different chapter.

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Whether or not she was already known in certain circles back then, the video has clearly struck a chord. The comment section reflects a mix of pride, nostalgia, and a little debate about what "regular" really means when it comes to someone who, by most accounts, was always destined to stand out.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Before the spotlight hit

The video sparked a range of reactions in the comments. Some users were genuinely moved by how grounded she appeared, while others pushed back on the idea that she was ever truly "regular." A few commenters pointed out that Tyla had already built quite a reputation for herself in school circles well before any mainstream recognition arrived.

Ledi TM weighed in with:

"She was super popular in high school; she has never been regular."

Nka agreed, writing:

"Lol everybody knew her at school... Very popular."

Selogadi Kekana brought a lighter touch to the moment, joking:

"We danced during COVID?"

Popie got reflective in the comments, writing:

"I miss that; now people have changed. 😭😭😭"

Tyla submitted her collabo with Babalwa M

Tyla officially submitted her APop collaboration 'I Don't Care' featuring Babalwa M for Grammy consideration.

The track has been entered into the Best African Music Performance category at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards.

Source: Briefly News