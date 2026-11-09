Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 9 November 2026

The controversial tenderpreneur mentioned alleged threats made by former top cop Shadrack Sibiya

Sibiya reportedly warned Matlala not to disclose the full extent of their relationship before the Ad Hoc Committee

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala made allegations about threats made by Shadrack Sibiya. Image: Phill Magakoe/ @centralnewsza

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard about alleged threats made by Shadrack Sibiya towards Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

The allegations surfaced during Matlala's appearance before the Commission on 9 November 2026. During his testimony, which focused on the contents of his collapsed plea deal, Matlala noted that Sibiya threatened to harm his family if he revealed the true nature of their relationship before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

Matlala appeared before the Committee at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria in November 2025.

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Sibiya allegedly called Matlala's wife

According to Cat's affidavit, Sibiya made contact with Matlala's wife, Tsakani Matlala, from a private number on multiple occasions prior to the hearings.

The alleged purpose of those calls was to pressure Matlala into withholding information about Sibiya from the committee, with warnings that his life and that of his family would be placed in danger if he did not comply.

Sibiya reportedly told Matlala he needed to "protect him at all costs" and insisted that no one should know the two were in contact.

Advocate Forbay accused of directing testimony

Beyond the alleged threats, the affidavit accuses Matlala's former legal representative, Advocate Bronwynne Forbay, of actively shaping his answers during the committee proceedings. Matlala claims Forbay would contact Sibiya during adjournments, with Sibiya then indicating which questions were forthcoming and directing how Matlala should respond.

One specific example cited in the affidavit involves Matlala being instructed to tell the committee he had visited Sibiya's home only once, solely to collect his wife. Matlala disputes this account as untrue.

Cyril Ramaphosa's name surfaces during Matlala's testimony

Briefly News reported that Matlala continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 26 August 2026.

During the testimony of the controversial tenderpreneur, he shared a document related to Cyril Ramaphosa.

Matlala also told the Commission that he forwarded several documents without reviewing their contents.

Source: Briefly News