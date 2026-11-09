Police established a multidisciplinary task team after two women were discovered dead in separate incidents in Theunissen over one weekend

The first victim, 32-year-old Nthabiseng Moiloa, was found in an abandoned building with multiple stab wounds, and sexual assault is being investigated

The second body was found by children near a day care centre, with the victim showing signs of severe head injuries and decomposition

The bodies of two women were found in abandoned buildings in the Free State. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE — South African Police Service (SAPS) investigators are searching for a suspect or suspects linked to the murders of two women found in abandoned buildings in Theunissen, in the Lejweleputswa District, over the weekend of 7 and 8 November 2026.

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Solomon Lesia has since deployed a multidisciplinary task team, headed by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, to investigate both killings and identify those responsible. SAPS posted about the incidents on its X account.

First victim found in Le Roux Street

At approximately 03:40 on Saturday, 7 November 2026, officers were directed to an abandoned building on Le Roux Street by a Neighbourhood Watch member. There, they found 32-year-old Nthabiseng Moiloa half-dressed and unresponsive, bearing visible injuries to her head and stomach. Emergency Medical Services declared her dead at the scene. Preliminary findings indicate she suffered multiple stab wounds, and investigators are examining whether she was assaulted in a sexual manner.

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Children discover second body

The following day, Sunday, 8 November 2026, at around 18:00, children playing close to a day care centre in Masilo came across a second body. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Kedibone, was found inside the toilet of another abandoned building. She was also half-dressed and had sustained severe head injuries. At the time of discovery, her body was already in a state of decomposition.

No motive has been established for either killing, and no arrests have been made. The task team continues to pursue all available leads as the investigation unfolds.

View the tweet on X:

Shooting at DRP house leaves 4 dead

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the fatal shooting at an RDP house in Bloemfontein’s Grassland 2, where four people, including two children, were killed.

Police have not named any suspects or established a motive as detectives continue their investigation. The victims included a four-year-old boy who was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Source: Briefly News