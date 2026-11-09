Vusimuzi Matlala appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 9 November 2026

Matlala discussed his talks with members of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)

The tenderpreneur claimed that officers pressured him to implicate top police generals during plea negotiations

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala claimed that IDAC investigators wanted him to implicate three police generals during his plea deal negotiations. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that officers from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) pressured him to implicate three senior South African Police Service generals during plea agreement negotiations linked to the Medicare24 tender.

Matlala, who gave testimony on 9 November while in custody, told the commission that three IDAC investigators approached him and were explicit about their intentions.

"We're not actually after you, but we need to arrest you so that we can get to the people that we want to pursue," Matlala claimed they told him en route to court

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The officials named their targets as National Commissioner Major General Fannie Masemola, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo.

Perumal allegedly typed statement without Matlala's input

Matlala further alleged that suspended IDAC Chief Investigator Dylan Perumal was present during a consultation and personally typed the Section 204 (plea deal) affidavit.

According to Matlala, Perumal inserted information that did not reflect his own account, including omitting allegations Matlala wanted recorded about a third party.

"They said, ' It's lies, but I said there are allegations — even if it's lies, there are allegations that this certain individual did this. Why can't you just write it down because it's my statement?" Matlala said.

Junior lawyer took photos during disputed session

Matlala said he grew uncomfortable during the statement session and asked a junior from his legal team to record what was happening.

She was unable to take a video but captured photographs. He ultimately refused to sign the finalised statement because his lead attorney was not present and the content did not reflect his own words.

Before the day's proceedings got underway, his legal team challenged the commission's use of the unsigned and subsequently collapsed Section 204 affidavit, arguing it was leaked improperly and violated legal privilege. That challenge was dismissed.

Cyril Ramaphosa's name surfaces during Matlala's testimony

Briefly News reported that Matlala continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 26 August 2026.

During the testimony of the controversial tenderpreneur, he shared a document related to Cyril Ramaphosa.

Matlala also told the Commission that he forwarded several documents without reviewing their contents.

Source: Briefly News