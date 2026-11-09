Comedian TolA$$Mo is reportedly dating producer Nombuso Mahlangu following his split from wife Mome Nale

The news surfaced on 7 November 2026 and quickly spread across social media

Fans and netizens are buzzing over the fact that both Tol A$$ Mo and his new flame share the surname Mahlangu

TolAssMo Finds Love Again After Mome Nale Split, Reportedly Dating Nombuso Mahlangu

Source: Instagram

South African comedian and TV personality Mongezi "Tol A$$ Mo" Ngcobondwana (né Mahlangu) appears to have moved on romantically, with reports emerging that he is dating producer Nombuso Mahlangu. The buzz began circulating on 7 November 2026, shortly after news of his split from wife Mome Nale became more widely known.

Mongezi, who previously received criticism when he defended foreigners, appears to share a surname with his new girlfriend.

The TV star's former wife, Mome Mahlangu, also made headlines in recent years for her dramatic weight loss.

X user Vha Mabunda previously shared photos of the comedian with his former lover on his X account in 2023. BuzzLifeNews shared a photo of the comedian's new love interest on its X account.

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The publication reveals that the television personality appears to have found love again, this time with his manager, broadcaster and television producer Nombuso Mahlangu.

South Africans comment on the comedian's divorce

@ThatDogMeme wrote:

"Mome was the best thing to happen to this man. I'm still saddened by how things ended between them."

@Gugu_le2 reacted with shock:

"Babake!🙆🏾‍♀️Ngusesakhe, ujola nosesakhe? Imihlola kaJames ke le."

@Blaq_Ston raised an eyebrow at the shared surname:

"So they are using the same surname and dating not married?"

@TheScientistSim echoed the confusion:

"They're both Mahlangus, and they're dating? Isn't that like dating your relative?"

TolAs*Mo Finds Love Again After Mome Nale Split, Reportedly Dating Nombuso Mahlangu

Source: Instagram

TolA$sMo fires back at Munaka over her comments about her dad

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that comedian TolA$sMo called out Munaka and the Not Sorry Podcast SA crew on the All The Smoke Podcast episode that aired on 14 August 2026.

The heated debate was sparked by Munaka's emotional comments about her absent father, which hosts said painted all men with the same brush.

A shocking claim that another podcaster said she would abort a baby boy divided the panel and set Mzansi social media on fire.

Source: Briefly News