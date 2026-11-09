Travel creator Harry Jaggard posted a reel walking through a Bellville informal settlement, claiming to show what influencers hide about Cape Town

Jaggard described living conditions as having no sanitation, no water and no hope as residents avoided his camera

The video drew sharp criticism online, with viewers calling the walkthrough disrespectful and exploitative toward impoverished residents

A tourist's viral video showcasing squalid conditions in a Bellville settlement has divided the internet. Image: @harryjaggard

Source: Instagram

A travel content creator sparked fierce debate online after filming himself walking through an informal settlement in Bellville, Cape Town, on 7 November 2026. Harry Jaggard, who posts under the Instagram handle @harryjaggard, framed the reel as an attempt to expose "the side of Cape Town that influencers don't show you." Walking through narrow, unpaved pathways past makeshift shacks and stray dogs, he noted that many residents stepped away from his camera, citing gang dynamics or a desire for privacy.

Reel triggers backlash over privacy and dignity

He went on to describe the settlement's conditions as offering "zero sanitation, zero water, and zero hope." The video spread rapidly, but not for the reasons Jaggard may have intended. Many viewers were uncomfortable with the footage, arguing that turning people's daily hardships into shareable content crosses a line, regardless of the creator's intentions.

Critics pointed out that residents who actively avoided the camera were not given a meaningful choice about being filmed in their own homes and community. Several commenters questioned whether the visit offered any tangible benefit to the people living there, or simply gave a foreign creator a platform built on their suffering. Others acknowledged the broader issue, noting that extreme inequality and inadequate housing remain deeply entrenched realities in South Africa's urban centres, long after the end of apartheid.

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Watch the Instagram reel that sparked the debate below:

Mzansi and global viewers weigh in

The reaction online reflects a wider discomfort with so-called "poverty tourism" content, where creators document marginalised communities for views without meaningful engagement or support. The debate raises real questions about consent, dignity, and what it means to truly amplify rather than exploit a community's story.

@ronsbonsmountain said:

"No, man, this is not respectful."

@_sarah_lux_ wrote:

"Thank you for sharing this. As uncomfortable as it is to watch, it's reality."

@zaakir_j_ added:

"It's a global problem, not just Cape Town."

@chef2thestars commented:

"Filming them in their private home is wildly inappropriate. Throwing Howzit in there for ChatGPT razzledazzle is crazy. If you want to help, reach out to local charities that are already there. Our nonprofit also does that work annually."

@markkruger5 remarked:

"Lefty trying to be 'down with the locals'! Not!"

@abughalirami2022 wrote:

"Where there is zionism, there is human suffering! Apartheid was never abolished!"

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Source: Briefly News