The recently launched Honor 600 Lite S has a 7700mAh battery that comfortably outlasts a full day of messaging, browsing, video and navigation

A dedicated AI button, a bright 120Hz display and IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings make this a practical, tough everyday phone

Starting from R8,999 in South Africa, it’s a dependable, long-lasting daily driver that puts endurance first and is easy to recommend

I’ve now spent about two weeks with the Honor 600 Lite S as my daily phone, and the verdict is largely positive. Here is how the spec sheet has held up in real use.

Honor 600 Lite S Review: Is This the Practical Smartphone South Africans Need?

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The selling feature is the 7700mAh battery (rated at 7500mAh), and it has delivered. I haven’t needed to think about the charger during the day, and the phone comfortably outlasts a full day of messaging, browsing, video and navigation. When it does need topping up, the 45W wired SuperCharge is quick. Honor also claims the battery will retain over 80% of its capacity after six years, which is based on its own lab simulations, so that is one to judge long-term.

Honor 600 Lite S performance, software and AI features

The phone runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 with 6GB of RAM, plus Honor’s RAM Turbo, and 256GB of storage. This is an entry-level chipset, but everyday tasks feel smooth and responsive, with no lag in the apps I use most. Heavy multitasking or demanding games will show its limits, but for typical use it’s more than adequate.

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It ships with MagicOS 10 on Android 16, with Google Gemini and Circle to Search built in. There’s also a dedicated AI button, separate from the power key. By default, a double press launches the camera, even from the lock screen, and you can remap it to open other tools and AI features. Honor also includes AI editing tools such as Outpainting, Cutout, and Upscale. I’ve found the camera shortcut the most useful part.

The navigation gestures took some getting used to, but there’s an option to switch to a more familiar gesture style. I changed it in the settings, and the problem went away.

The display is one of the things I’ve enjoyed most over these two weeks. The 6.87-inch screen is great for video, reading, and multitasking, and the 120Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling smooth.

Honor 600 Lite S camera and durability

The 108MP main camera captures plenty of detail in good light. Keep in mind that the megapixel count is a sensor figure, and your photos' actual resolution varies by shooting mode.

The Lite S carries IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, which cover dust, submersion, and high-pressure water jets, and it includes a Wet-hand Touch algorithm for use with damp fingers. Honor notes that this protection isn’t permanent and can degrade with wear, but it’s reassuring to know the phone is built for rough conditions.

My one real complaint is the protruding camera module. The phone doesn’t sit flush on a table and rocks slightly when you tap near a corner. I believe an appropriate case will solve this and protect the lens too.

Honor 600 Lite S price in South Africa

The Honor 600 Lite S launched in South Africa from R8,999, or R399 a month over 36 months, in Velvet Black and Desert Gold. For that money, the battery, durability ratings, and useful AI shortcut make a strong case. You give up some raw processing power, and you have to put up with a camera bump.

Verdict: A dependable, long-lasting daily driver that puts endurance ahead of speed. Recommended for anyone who wants a reliable phone that lasts.

More Honor smartphone reviews and tech news

In another smartphone review, Briefly News explored the Honor X7e, highlighting its battery life and everyday usability as a budget-friendly option for South Africans looking for a dependable device.

explored the Honor X7e, highlighting its battery life and everyday usability as a budget-friendly option for South Africans looking for a dependable device. DJ Tira and other South African celebrities are using the Honor X7d smartphone to capture memorable moments and fun snaps.

In an earlier first-impressions review, we explored the Lite S, its design, key features, and initial user experience before putting the smartphone through more extensive testing.

Source: Briefly News