A video of DJ Black Coffee exiting his luxury Ferrari 488 Pista Spider went viral after it was shared on X on Sunday

Fans noticed something unexpected about the Grammy-winning DJ's hands in the outdoor clip

The footage sparked a range of reactions from peeps, with some questioning whether it was even authentic

A clip showed off DJ Black Coffee's hand. Image: Thaddaeus McAdams, Shane Anthony Sinclair

Source: Getty Images

A short clip of DJ Black Coffee pulling up in his white Ferrari 488 Pista Spider has sent social media into a frenzy, but not for the reason you might expect.

The footage was shared on X by user @FiscusKgosi on Sunday with the caption:

"Black Coffee running domestic errands…"

Filmed from an elevated angle in what appears to be a driveway or courtyard, the clip shows the luxury sports car with its scissor doors raised. Background music plays throughout the casual, showcase-style video.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Black Coffee shows off hand in viral video

Fans weren't caught off guard by the car itself, though a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is no small sight, with prices ranging from R5,249,000 to over R10,000,000 depending on year, mileage, and collector condition. It was the Grammy-winning DJ's left hand, visible outside his pocket, that stopped the scroll.

Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, sustained a permanent disability to his left arm following a serious accident in his teenage years. The history-making South African DJ was involved in a severe accident in February 1990 when he was approximately 14 years old. While celebrating Nelson Mandela's release in a crowd, a car drove through the street, triggering a chaotic impact. His shoulder was severely dislocated, and the brachial plexus nerves connecting his left arm to his body were torn, leaving the arm and hand permanently paralysed.

He has long been known for keeping that hand tucked in his pocket in public appearances and photographs.

Watch the clip that sent fans into a frenzy below:

Peeps React to the Viral Clip

The reactions ranged from genuine surprise to scepticism, and even a bit of pushback.

@PhophiHumbu wrote:

"For the first time I see his hand outside pocket"

@FiscusKgosi, who originally posted the video, responded:

"Please don't make this about his hands... It's very insensitive to do that"

@DryerThief raised a different question altogether:

"Wait, is it even legal to drive with one hand on the wheel? 🤔"

@MbuSaw_Phakade was not entirely convinced by what he saw:

"This must be AI, the hand is there 😮😮 I thought..."

@neothethinker took issue with the posting itself, writing:

"You again? Does your whole life revolve around peeping into Nkosinathi Maphumulo's life? Earlier on, he asked you politely to live and let him live. But here you are again. 🤔"

Black Coffee shows remarkable progress decades after arm injury

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously highlighted Black Coffee's inspiring recovery journey after his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, shared pictures from his birthday celebrations on Sunday, 15 March 2026.

The photos showed the DJ posing with his previously paralysed left arm bent naturally beneath his right arm, marking another significant moment in his recovery as he appeared in public without tucking it into his pocket.

Source: Briefly News