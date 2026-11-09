Danny K posted a photo of his late wife, Lisa Koppel, on Instagram with a simple but emotional caption

Lisa Koppel passed away at 41 after a private battle with colorectal cancer she kept hidden since her 2023 diagnosis

The post drew an outpouring of grief from fans and friends who flooded the comments with messages of love and support

Danny K shares a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Lisa Koppel. Image: dannykj23

Source: Instagram

South African musician Danny K broke hearts across the country on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, when he posted a beautiful photo of his late wife, Lisa Koppel, on Instagram with just one word as a caption: "Always 🩷." The quiet simplicity of the tribute said everything — and Mzansi felt every bit of it.

Lisa passed away at the age of 41 following a deeply private battle with colorectal cancer. She had been diagnosed in November 2023 but chose to keep her illness out of the public eye, holding onto the hope that she would one day share her story to raise awareness around early detection of the disease. Tragically, that day never came.

Danny K's fight to save Lisa

Danny K later revealed that the family crossed borders in search of treatment, an agonising journey that painted a picture of just how hard they fought to hold onto her. Despite everything, Lisa's warmth, strength, and spirit clearly left a mark on all who knew her, not just her famous husband, but those in her everyday world too.

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The post drew hundreds of emotional responses from friends, fans, and strangers alike.

@i_am_kerri_k wrote:

"Here for all of u!! Lis is an angel now. Heartbroken 💔"

@mrloosh shared his own pain alongside Danny's:

"I lost my Guardian Angel 2 years ago today 😢 praying for u too bro 🙏🏽😞"

@flare_ortho offered words of comfort:

"You had rare true love. May you find peace one day. ❤️"

@parenzeerene captured something poetic in the moment:

"To be loved by an artist is to live on forever ❤️"

@sorbethairbardunkeld, a business that clearly knew Lisa personally, wrote:

"Our thoughts are with you, Mr K. We at Sorbet Hair Dunkeld miss her so much. Sending love and strength to you, your children and all of Lisa's family. 🙌❤️❤️❤️"

@zdwhitley said:

"May her beautiful soul rest in heavenly peace."

@albertebarnard sent encouragement to Danny directly:

"It gets better, my brother. Hang in there. You got this 🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶"

Why Lisa kept her diagnosis a secret

Briefly News previously reported that Lisa's decision to keep her diagnosis private speaks to her character — a woman who, even in her darkest chapter, thought of others first. Her hope to one day use her experience to encourage early cancer screening was a final, unfinished act of generosity.

For Danny K, whose career has been built on putting emotion into music, this tribute to his wife may be his most raw and honest expression yet.

Source: Briefly News