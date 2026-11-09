Madlanga Commission Rejects Vusimuzi Matlala's Bid to Block IDAC Document Questioning
- The Madlanga Commission dismissed Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's application to block questioning tied to documents from a failed plea deal with IDAC
- Matlala's testimony was delayed by more than two hours as his legal team challenged the proposed line of questioning before the commission
- Commission Chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled that a nullified criminal statement does not restrict its use in proceedings outside the criminal courts
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SOUTH AFRICA — The Madlanga Commission has dismissed an application by Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala on 9 November 2026 to prevent the commission from questioning him on the basis of documents connected to his collapsed plea agreement with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).
According to Eyewitness News, Commission Chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga rejected the argument put forward by Matlala's legal representative, Advocate Annelene van den Heever, that allowing the use of those documents in proceedings would bring the administration of justice into disrepute.
Madlanga's ruling on plea agreement documents
Matlala's appearance before the commission was delayed by more than two hours while his defence team contested the proposed questioning. The delay stemmed from a section 105A plea-and-sentence agreement that collapsed earlier this year. A court rejected a proposed eight-year sentence, after which Matlala declined an alternative 12-year prison term, leaving the agreement void.
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Chairperson Madlanga drew a clear distinction between the nullity of a statement within criminal proceedings and its admissibility in a separate forum.
"I assume that that link does exist; notwithstanding, that does not alter the view that I take of the matter, which is that the nullity of the statement that is at issue does not apply to a situation that is outside of the criminal proceedings," Madlanga stated.
The ruling means Matlala will now face questioning on the contents of those documents before the commission.
Alleged SAPS links at centre of questioning
With the application dismissed, the commission's line of questioning will focus on Matlala's alleged ties to senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officials and claims that he exerted influence over certain police officers.
Matlala's examination before the Madlanga Commission is expected to touch on the nature and extent of those relationships and what bearing they may have on matters under investigation by the commission.
Bafana Sindane spotted drinking and dancing
In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mpumalanga taxi boss Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, whose appearance in a viral party video drew attention after he missed several Madlanga Commission hearings.
The commission has ordered Sindane to testify, while evidence presented in his absence has linked him to allegations of extortion and criminal activity. Social media users are now asking whether the footage will become part of the debate when the inquiry resumes.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za