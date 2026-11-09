Carte Blanche sat down with Sidney Hill, an SA private security veteran with 25 years of experience and a military background

Hill opened up about his work in a reflective interview, downplaying his role in protecting clients and retrieving property

Viewers reacted emotionally to one moment in the clip where Hill spoke about being a father

Sidney reflected on his career in private security. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images and BackaBuddy

Source: UGC

A quiet, unassuming moment on camera has stopped South Africans in their tracks. In a clip shared on Facebook on 8 November 2026, Pinetown dad Sidney Hill, who saved his children during a hijacking incident, sat down with Carte Blanche and struck a nerve with viewers across the country.

Hill, who carries both a military background and 25 years of experience in private security, was asked point-blank how many people he has helped or saved over the course of his career. His answer was characteristically understated. He said:

"There are a few. I don't look at it as saving them, but retrieving their property or assisting them or getting them out of trouble."

When pushed on whether he was simply being modest, he confirmed without hesitation:

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"Yeah."

Sidney Hill on loving his work

The interview carried a reflective tone throughout. Burn-in subtitles captured Hill's responses as he spoke directly to an off-camera interviewer.

Asked whether he enjoys the work, Hill did not hesitate:

"I love my job. I love it."

The segment's caption described Hill's life as one "defined by more than just fighting crime," pointing to a person whose identity extends well beyond his professional role.

View the Facebook video below:

Viewers left emotional

The clip on the page drew an outpouring of responses from people moved by Hill's quiet dignity and his brief mention of fatherhood.

Tristan Breet wrote:

"At the end of this clip when he said I'm just a dad taking care of my kids .. wow .. that hit hard .. you get tears in your eyes .. how do you get over something like this? I would be worried all the time 😢"

Jacqueline Pieterse noted:

"Sounds like such a humble person ❤ .... interviewer asking do you enjoy your job ... IN MY OPINION is she insinuating does he enjoy shooting people...don't think so, but if his life, or his clients' lives in immediate danger he will protect them"

Sanet Morrow added:

"One can clearly see he is a decent, humble person who for sure would not harm anyone unless in self-defence"

Shirley Nelson reflected:

"After all was said and done, he is always going to be a father who did what he had to to protect his children, he will always be their hero 🙏🙏"

Michelle Uren called Hill:

"A wonderful Dad who did what he had to to protect his kids. A true hero."

Jan Namaque kept it simple:

"Good job mate... Sorry for the traumatic moment... and also we glad that both you and kids safe..."

More Briefly News stories on Sidney Hill

Security expert Sidney shares driving safety tips after surviving a Pinetown hijacking, including driveway checks and reverse parking for December.

Carte Blanche interviews Pinetown father Sidney Hill about the viral self-defence attack his children witnessed, amid debate over South Africa’s firearms bill.

Pinetown father Sidney Hill was dubbed “John Wick” after fighting off armed hijackers, as South Africans rallied behind his family through a fundraiser.

Source: Briefly News