Skeem Saam actress Mosebjadi was filmed teaching her on-screen co-star Kwaito how to speak her mother tongue, isiXhosa

The close-up selfie-style TikTok clip was recorded indoors on 6 November 2026 and quickly caught fans' attention

Viewers flooded the comments section after noticing that many fans had no idea Mosebjadi was a Xhosa speaker

'Skeem Saam' star Mosebjadi teaches Kwaito isiXhosa. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

A recent TikTok clip got Skeem Saam fans in stitches after it captured actress Zizo Sobutyu giving her co-star Clement Maosa an impromptu isiXhosa lesson that neither of them seemed fully in control of.

Sobutyu recently impressed viewers of the soapie when she discussed the recent elections in her home language.

The rising star plays the role of fan-favourite character Mosebjadi on the educational soapie.

Actor Clement Maosa, who plays businessman Kwaito Seakamela-Maputla, shared the video on his TikTok account.

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The short, selfie-style video appears to have been filmed on the set of the show. In the video, Zizo stands while a seated Maosa tries his best to follow her lead, the two of them going back and forth in an increasingly animated exchange before eventually dissolving into laughter together.

Peeps comment on the video

Madam Speaker Jay wrote:

"Please tell Mr Nkadimeng to knock next time; these two once kissed at school. lol"

lingomsolethueli said:

"Haibo Kwaito nailed the isidubada sana"

@wethu_M added:

"He asked the right question at the right time because wow I did not understand"

Dee simply asked:

"What kind of meat" — a reaction to the unfamiliar vocabulary that many viewers related to."

Tumisho Lesley Maleka pointed out:

"Everybody doesn't know that she's Xhosa-speaking"

Alu_Trading commented:

"So who is teaching who, Isidubada? 😳.....you nailed that, bhuti"

'Skeem Saam' actress Zizo Sobutyu who plays Mosebjadi teaches Kwaito played by Clement Maosa isiXhosa. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam's Zizo Sobutyu and Lunga Mofokeng dance together

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam actress Zizo Sobutyu, who plays Mosebjadi, was filmed dancing with co-star Lunga Mofokeng, who plays Mr Q, on 6 November 2026.

The TikTok clip of the two soapie favourites quickly caught the attention of fans across social media.

Several fans gushed over the on-screen pair's chemistry, while others brought up their characters' storylines in the comments.

Source: Briefly News