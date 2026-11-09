X user @FiscusKgosi sparked a heated debate after claiming that North West mining magnate My Sol has more money than DJ Black Coffee

The post gained traction after My Sol reportedly bought a R220 million Cape Town mansion in cash, next door to Black Coffee's property

Black Coffee fired back at the wealth comparison, urging people to focus on themselves rather than measuring each other's bags

DJ Black Coffee reacted to the claim that MySol is richer than him. Image: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images, mysolholdingsandlogistic/Instagram

Source: UGC

A casual X post comparing the fortunes of two wealthy Black men pulled DJ Black Coffee into an unexpected public exchange over the weekend, after a user claimed that mining magnate My Sol was sitting on a bigger fortune than the globally acclaimed DJ.

X user @FiscusKgosi posted on Sunday, 8 November 2026, suggesting that North West mining tycoon Solly Soka Madibela, widely known as My Sol, outranks Black Coffee in terms of wealth. The post read:

"I may be wrong and by all means stand to be corrected... MY SOL HAS A BIGGER BAG THAN BLACK COFFEE ☕"

The comparison caught fire partly because of recent reports that MySol purchased a R220 million Cape Town mansion outright in cash, with the property reportedly situated right next door to Black Coffee's own home in the upscale area.

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Black Coffee hits back after being compared to MySol

The Grammy-winning DJ did not let the post slide without a response. Black Coffee replied directly to the claim, writing:

"What's this obsession of comparing people's 'bags'? Focus on yourselves, gents, respectfully."

See the post below:

He also pushed back when another user, @LarsLB, suggested that social media had created a culture of showing off, with Black Coffee telling him:

"Why police people on what they should post, Lars? People should post whatever they want in peace."

Netizens weigh in after DJ Black Coffee responds

The thread drew a range of reactions from social media users, with some backing Black Coffee's sentiments and others finding the whole thing amusing.

@SergioTaylor09 tried to put things in perspective:

"You're spot on. MySol is a mining tycoon, while Black Coffee is a globally successful DJ. Two different industries, two successful Black men. Why must everything be a competition? Learn to celebrate success without comparing pockets."

@iambongsi pointed out that this kind of rivalry is nothing new:

"Unfortunately, that comparison comes with fame, Nkosinathi. It's nothing new. This thing started way back with Tupac and Biggie, then Mase. Kuyinina niya complaina kwahlen madoda?"

@Yknip1 kept it light:

"It's their legacy bhuti, bazoshiya ihistory of being omgobhozi bamadoda while nina you are building generational wealths 😂😅"

@LarsLB took a more philosophical angle:

"It probably started when people began posting their possessions and showing off images of 'success' on social media...or maybe shortly before with Reality TV. Schopenhauer said, 'A man is never happy, but spends his whole life in striving after something that he thinks will make him so.'"

DJ Black Coffee broke his silence after being compared to MySol. Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MySol flaunts R6.5 million watch in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mining tycoon Solomon Soka Madibela, known as MySol, flexed a Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch on X.

The Wayde van Niekerk edition originally retailed for around R3.25 million but fetches far more on the secondary market.

Source: Briefly News