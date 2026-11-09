Both Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela refused to relocate to the Mseleku ancestral home in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal

Amahle questioned why she should live alone in a rural homestead while Tirelo stayed in Johannesburg and Mpumelelo himself was not there

Mpumelelo revealed the relocation request came from discussions with his father Musa Mseleku over the neglected family property

Mpumelelo Mseleku's plans for his fiancées to relocate to Umzumbe faced resistance after both women reportedly refused to make the move. Image: Tirelo Kale, Amahle Biyela

Source: Facebook

Mpumelelo Mseleku's vision of building a traditional polygamous home is running into serious trouble, and the latest episode of Izingane Zes'thembu made it impossible to ignore. Both his fiancées, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela, have now rejected his request to relocate to the Mseleku family's ancestral homestead in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal, leaving his plans looking shakier than ever.

Tirelo was the first to put her foot down, refusing to leave her career behind and settle into life at the rural property. Even an appeal from Mpumelelo's father, celebrated polygamist Musa Mseleku, could not change her mind. She reportedly told the family plainly that if they needed someone to take on that role, they would have to look elsewhere.

Amahle's frustration boils over

Now Amahle has followed suit, and her objections cut even deeper. During the latest episode, she challenged the logic of the entire arrangement, asking why she should be expected to live alone and care for a property in Umzumbe while Tirelo remained working in Johannesburg and Mpumelelo himself had no permanent presence at the homestead. The couple are not yet married, which made the expectation feel even more unreasonable to her.

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Amahle also raised broader concerns about whether she could trust Mpumelelo to follow through on his commitments, saying his assurances had not given her enough confidence to build a future with him. By the end of the episode, she made it clear she was seriously considering walking away from the relationship entirely and focusing on rebuilding her own life.

The disagreement over where the family would live prompted social media users to question how Mpumelelo's polygamous plans would work in practice. Image: Mpumelelo Mseleku

Source: Instagram

A family home with no family in it

According to Daily Sun, Mpumelelo explained that the decision to send Amahle to Umzumbe was something he and his father discussed together. The homestead has fallen into disrepair because no one lives there, and for the Mseleku family it carries deep sentimental significance as a symbol of a time when the family was more closely united. He framed Amahle's potential stay there as a temporary measure while he sorted out longer-term living plans.

He also suggested that Amahle's refusal was partly shaped by Tirelo's earlier decision, arguing she did not want to be the only fiancée carrying that burden. What makes the situation particularly pointed is that Musa Mseleku and his four wives do not live at the ancestral property either, raising the obvious question of why the responsibility should fall on Mpumelelo's future wives at all.

The standoff has thrown into sharp relief just how wide the gap is between Mpumelelo's expectations of traditional polygamous life and the ambitions of the two women he hopes to marry. Both have careers, independence and personal goals they are unwilling to set aside, and with neither budging on the Umzumbe question, it remains to be seen how, or whether, Mpumelelo can find a path forward before the marriages are expected to take place.

Sbindi wanted to halt Amahle's lobola process

A teaser for the upcoming Izingane Zesthembu episode showed Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku telling his father he wants to halt Amahle Biyela's lobola process.

His revelations arrive as tensions between the pair continue to play out on the show, with Amahle expressing disinterest in going through with their wedding.

Source: Briefly News