Former Springbok World Cup winner Schalk Burger Jnr has business interests extending beyond rugby, including property development

Burger is a director of Ballywood Property, which is behind an ambitious coastal development near Plettenberg Bay

Billionaire Johann Rupert reportedly provided start-up capital for the project, which includes plans for homes, apartments and commercial facilities

Former Springbok rugby star Schalk Burger Jnr has ventured into the property development industry, with his business interests extending to a major coastal project backed by billionaire businessman Johann Rupert.

Inside Springbok legend Schalk Burger Jnr's property investments involving billionaire Johann Rupert

Source: UGC

Burger is a director of Johannesburg-based Ballywood Property, which acquired a property near Plettenberg Bay in September 2023. The company has proposed an ambitious mixed-use development on the site, bringing together residential housing, apartments and commercial facilities.

According to the Sunday Times, Rupert provided the project's start-up capital, while the Rupert Family Trust was also a shareholder in the development company.

The investment offers an interesting glimpse into Burger's business interests beyond his celebrated rugby career, although his personal financial stake in the venture has not been publicly established.

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Inside the multimillion-rand Plettenberg Bay property

The proposed development is located near the Robberg Peninsula, one of the Garden Route's best-known coastal attractions.

When the project was reported on in October 2024, Ballywood's plans included 122 houses in a gated community and 132 apartments.

The proposal also included business premises, private conservation areas, roads and an expansion of an existing guest lodge into a boutique hotel.

The property, which Ballywood acquired in September 2023, covers approximately 74 hectares. The developers said 40 hectares would be incorporated into a protected environment in partnership with CapeNature.

However, the project has attracted opposition from environmental groups and neighbouring landowners concerned about its potential impact on the Robberg Coastal Corridor.

Ballywood maintained that its plans were designed to balance development with conservation, with the proposed housing positioned away from the protected section of the property.

Rupert's involvement in Burger's property venture

One of the most notable aspects of the development is the involvement of Johann Rupert, the South African billionaire and chairman of luxury goods group Richemont.

The Sunday Times reported that Rupert provided the start-up capital for the project, with the Rupert Family Trust also holding shares in the company.

However, company director Shaun Seeliger clarified that Rupert was not involved in managing the development.

Burger's position as a Ballywood director places him among the people involved in the property venture, but the value of his personal investment and the financial returns he could receive have not been disclosed.

The latest publicly available environmental application, published by HilLand Environmental in April 2026, describes a revised proposal involving 120 group-housing erven, two apartment erven and business premises.

The application also included private open spaces, eco-holdings and associated infrastructure. Its public-comment periods ran until May and June 2026, respectively.

The development therefore remains an interesting part of Burger's business journey after rugby, with the project's approval and eventual commercial outcome still important questions.

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