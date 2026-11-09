After Shimza revealed he holds 33.3% of shares in Kunye Records alongside co-director Jarrad Treger and Hoffmeister, this raised questions about who truly runs the brand

Kunye ownership was brought to light following the Companies Tribunal ordering DJ Shimza's removal as a director of Kunye Records

A fan challenged Shimza on the difference between owning and running Kunye, prompting a detailed and candid response from the DJ

DJ Shimza has broken his silence on Kunye Records drama, Image: shimza01

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza has gone on record to address the growing storm around Kunye Records, firing back at claims about his ownership of the brand after a shareholder reportedly went behind his back to have him removed as a director. The Soweto-born DJ was composed but unapologetic as he laid out the full picture for fans who had been left confused by the unfolding legal saga.

The drama began when the Companies Tribunal upheld an application by shareholder Hannes Hoffmeister to remove Shimza and co-director Jarrad Treger as directors of Kunye Records. The ruling caught many fans off guard, with some assuming Shimza was the sole owner of the brand he helped build.

Shimza headlined the Kunye Jozi XI festival at Huddle Park on 7 November 2026, just days after the tribunal ruling, signalling he has no intention of stepping back from the brand regardless of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Shimza Breaks Down the Structure of Kunye Records

A fan, @ka_madesi, cut straight to the chase on X, asking whether Shimza actually owns the event or simply runs it. The DJ did not shy away from the question. He explained that Kunye Records has three shareholders, each holding 33.3% of the company, and that he is not only a shareholder and director but also the founder.

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"A shareholder owns, a director manages and runs the company, and I am both, including being the FOUNDER, with one shareholder who's on his way out, who went behind my and the 3rd shareholder's backs to remove us as directors, then leaked this to the media while the matter is under review in the courts to try to put pressure on us to buy him out of the company," Shimza wrote.

DJ Shimza has broken his silence on Kunye ownership. Image: shimza01

Source: Twitter

He went further to make clear he would not be pressured into a rushed settlement.

"One thing you must understand about me is that a ke Bari and I won't be bullied because I'm scared of 'public perception'. We chose the wrong shareholder; it happens, and we must follow our shareholders' agreement for his farewell," he added.

Shimza closes the door on new shareholders

When one X user, @IMfontolwa53476, cheekily offered to step in as a replacement shareholder, Shimza laughed it off and firmly shut the door. "No more shareholders; Jarrad and I work very hard for the business, and we're happy together now; we've seen enough," he replied.

Netizens rallied around the DJ, with many weighing in on the messy situation:

@ka_madesi said:

"CIPC needs to do better when it comes to director listing…a person can not just remove directors just because they are the ones that registered the business. But also, that guy is stupid; even if he owns the event on paper, the event is nothing without you."

@tshepiso_sa wrote:

"You don't need to justify yourself. We are all inspired by your journey and success."

@DameConcepts offered:

"Sometimes as business people or owners we try to help people, unfortunately later you realize that this is not good people but snakes masquerading as good people. Prayers to you and your business. Love."

Shimza accused of owing Hang Awt employees

Briefly News previously reported that more than 20 former employees of Shimza's Thembisa restaurant, The Hang Awt 1632, accused management of withholding tips earned through card payments.

The restaurant shut its doors on 10 September, with workers claiming they were owed money stretching back several years.

Source: Briefly News