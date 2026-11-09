Kelvin Momo set social media ablaze after a video of him with his new girlfriend surfaced on X on 9 November 2026

The music producer appeared completely smitten in the clip, marking a public move-on after his high-profile previous relationship

Fans and followers have been reacting to the footage of the amapiano hitmaker and his new bae

Briefly News spoke to Relationship Well-being Consultant Merishka Megneth about how individuals can differentiate between healthy acts of love and toxic behaviours in a new relationship

Music producer Kelvin Momo head over heels in love with new bae

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo is clearly not short on love. A video that surfaced on X on 9 November 2026 shows the acclaimed music producer looking completely head over heels for his new girlfriend, and the internet has taken notice.

Momo is the latest star to launch his new love interest after TolAssMo, who is reportedly dating his producer.

Entertainment channel @SAHIPHOP shared photos on X of the music producer with his bae on X on 7 November 2026.

In the pics and videos, Momo seems relaxed and affectionate alongside his new bae and their pics quickly caught fire online as fans zeroed in on the producer's unmistakable glow.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

X users comment on the relationship

@Shaunkeys said:

"Seeing that Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M don't follow each other anymore, I hope they'll still make music together, man. These two are music soulmates."

@Oreagile5 replied:

"Ya, ne. Even the simplest of things were beautifully accomplished."

@Pablok10 responded:

"Why ngathi their break up affect everything? It's so sad to see and witness their fall."

@babilicious6 reacted:

"The current girlfriend would never allow it. Well, me too if I was her, because those 2 musically they have a deep connection."

Kelvin Momo Goes Public With New Girlfriend in Sweet Video That Has Mzansi Talking

Source: Twitter

Uncle Waffles and Kelvin Momo rub shoulders with Drake at NOCTA Manor

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles and Kelvin Momo represented South African amapiano at Drake's exclusive invitation-only NOCTA Manor event in New York.

Photos and videos from the event quickly spread online, with fans celebrating the duo's global recognition and success.

Their appearance is another sign that amapiano continues to gain international attention through collaborations and high-profile events.

Source: Briefly News