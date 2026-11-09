Jackie Phamotse drew attention to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's body language during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Matlala appeared before the commission on 9 November 2026, claiming IDAC officers pressured him to implicate top police generals

Netizens flooded the replies calling out Matlala's demeanour, with many questioning his honesty on the stand

Jackie Phamotse tells Mzansi to study Cat Matlala's body language. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty/@jackiephamotse/X

Source: UGC

Author and media personality Jackie Phamotse set X alight on Monday after nudging her followers to pay close attention to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's composure during a high-stakes appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Her short but loaded post was enough to send the timeline into overdrive, with netizens dissecting every gesture and glance from the controversial businessman.

Cat Matlala's testimony at the Madlanga Commission

Matlala took the stand on 9 November 2026, where he told the commission that officers from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) had pressured him during plea negotiations to point fingers at senior police generals. He also raised allegations of threats made against his family by former top cop Shadrack Sibiya. The testimony placed Matlala at the centre of a web of corruption allegations involving some of the country's most powerful figures.

It was against this backdrop that Phamotse posted her widely-shared observation on X, writing: "You really have to watch CAT MATLALA! Study his body language..."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

See her original post that sparked the conversation below.

Netizens call out Matlala's demeanour

The reactions came fast and thick, with users picking apart everything from Matlala's eye movements to what they described as visible nervousness on the stand.

@bubbbIegumm said:

"Scared and lying at times" and separately added: "Eyes everywhere..."

@smathunjwa5 weighed in:

"He is afraid of the cartels"

@PrinceMoha57352 was blunt:

"The body language is that of a dishonest person"

@Gabsile2014 wrote:

"I don't believe a word that comes out of that criminal's mouth. ✌️"

@KgosiLalas took aim at Matlala's legal counsel:

"Mkhwanazi coached him so badly, the acting is there for everyone to see. An old dastard signing such documents without lawyers?"

@mponts7 summed up the general sentiment:

"This guy is lying even about things he said and wrote himself; Matlala is misinforming everyone about everything"

Jackie questions Fikile

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jackie Phamotse questions Fikile Mbalula’s on-camera collapse after the ConCourt reinstates 181 ANC candidates, as her cryptic post fuels online speculation.

Source: Briefly News