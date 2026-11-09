A foreign tourist in Cape Town stopped to buy a Chakalaka boerewors roll from a street vendor and ended up doing something unexpected

The vendor, who runs a small food business called Soul by Zee, shared that the day had been tough before the encounter

The video of the spontaneous act of kindness went viral, flooding Soul by Zee with orders and follow requests

Tom bought out Soul by Zee's remaining stock. Image: @tomtrotter

Source: Instagram

A foreign tourist wandering through Cape Town's seaside streets stopped at a street food stall on 7 November 2026. What started as a casual taste test turned into one of the most heartwarming moments South Africa has seen online in a while.

The tourist, known online as Tom Trotter, was filming himself walking through the city when a woman approached him with an offer: a Chakalaka boerewors roll. Intrigued by the smell, he stopped to chat and quickly learned the story behind it.

Soul by Zee: cooking with a purpose

The vendor introduced herself as a nuclear medicine technologist by profession but a passionate cook at heart. She started her food business, Soul by Zee, with a clear mission: to one day open a restaurant, create jobs, and financially support her family. She was out that day putting her food in front of people, hoping they would believe in what she was building.

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When Tommy asked how business was going, she was honest. It had been a slow day. Around 20 rolls still sat unsold. Without hesitation, Tommy offered to buy all of them. Her reaction, complete disbelief, said everything.

He did not stop there. After buying the entire remaining stock, he handed the rolls out to strangers passing by, sharing the food and the moment freely.

The two embraced before parting ways, with Tommy telling her he believed more goodness was coming her way.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi shows Soul by Zee and Tom love online

The video spread quickly, and the response from people online was immediate and warm:

@soulbyzee wrote:

"Thank you to everyone for the DMs for order requests, and the follow requests. We see the love and appreciate it 🌺"

@rhiannoncbailey said:

"You only popped out for some milk…! 2 hours later. Now it makes sense ❤❤❤ Well done Tommy!"

@laran79 commented:

"❤ The world needs more people like you in it!"

@lloydvest wrote:

"You are such an amazing soul"

@phats_finds_fitness shared:

"Thank you for doing this for her 🙌"

@claireseyes added:

"Oh Tom, this is beyond kind of you! 🙌"

@lovefromyourdads said:

"Love this so much 🔥"

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Source: Briefly News