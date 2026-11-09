A London jury convicted Russell Brand last week on assault charges and three counts of sexual assault

Brand, 51, returned to Southwark Crown Court on Monday for sentencing after his conviction

Two of Brand's victims spoke out after the sentencing, expressing gratitude to police and prosecutors

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 Years and 6 months in prison. Image: Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of assault and three counts of sexual assault by a London jury last week.

The 51-year-old British comedian appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 9 November 2026, to receive his sentence, reported TMZ. The charges against Brand covered a period spanning a full decade, with the alleged incidents taking place between 1999 and 2009.

Victims speak out after sentencing

Following the sentencing, two of Brand's victims issued statements through the authorities. According to TMZ, the first said: "I am grateful for the support from the Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (IVSA), the police team who from the start took my testimony seriously and the prosecution team who have been with me throughout this process. I do not believe that I could have come this far without them."

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The second victim added: "I am eternally grateful to the police and prosecution team for their support and for allowing my voice to be heard. I finally feel believed."

Social media reacts to Russell Brand sentence

The sentencing drew strong reactions online, with many netizens sharing their thoughts across X (Twitter):

@Lynnzywhimzy wrote:

"While not one person in the Epstein files, have been arrested and roaming free"

@CarleyWarwen posted:

"I suspect there are a lot of famous people who got the leg over in the last 40 years, panicking in case someone comes forward and shouts. Have at it."

@PreciousMuir wrote:

"I feel a sense of relief because you just never really know if they will get what they deserve. #RussellBrand will go to Prison for 10 Years! and will FINALLY be held accountable. Justice has been served ✊🏽"

2 men convicted for murder

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Polokwane High Court convicted two men for the murder of 43-year-old Hendrik Stephanus Venter in the Waterberg District.

Investigators recovered human remains, a ring, DNA-linked evidence, and multiple tools along a gravel road near Northam.

Source: Briefly News