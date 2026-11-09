Dineo Moloisane appeared on Nandi Madida's Motherhood Network to share her journey of making her first million during COVID-19

The reality star opened up about motherhood, entrepreneurship and protecting her peace in the candid interview

Social media users questioned Dineo's claims and called on Nandi to invite other prominent businesswomen instead

Dineo Moloisane's appearance on Nandi Madida's show sparked criticism after she shared details of her business journey. Image: Dineo Moloisane

Source: Facebook

Dineo Moloisane sat down with media personality Nandi Madida on The Motherhood Network and shared what she described as a turning point in her life, earning her first million during the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of the applause she may have expected, the interview has drawn a wave of scepticism and sharp commentary from social media users who weren't quite buying it.

Nandi Madida promoted the sit-down on X, writing:

"From making her first million while breastfeeding to navigating motherhood, love and finding happiness on her own terms, Dineo Moloisane shares her inspiring journey of resilience, entrepreneurship and protecting her peace."

Watch the video below:

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What Dineo Said on ‘The Motherhood Network’

In the interview, Dineo reflected on some deeply personal milestones, including the moment she told her mother she was pregnant with her first child. She also recalled a prophecy she says she received about her baby, which she credits as a source of motivation.

"I made my first million in COVID. I remember telling my mom I'm pregnant. She was so angry... This little prophet Adam, the baby, is kidding. It's going to give you a lot of money."

Dineo went on to emphasise her authenticity as a core part of her personal brand.

"I'm so real. I don't hide anything. I'm authentic. What you see is what you get. I don't pretend to be someone that I'm not."

She also spoke about peace as something money simply cannot purchase.

"Nobody can buy it. I will never compromise my peace for anything."

Netizens push back hard

The response online was far from warm. Rather than rallying behind Dineo's story, many X users picked apart her claims and questioned whether her success story added up.

@mmbs001 wrote:

"She walked 10km to school? Dineo, lesang maaka tlheng lena."

@Dahuh924177 was blunter in their scepticism:

"She is lying this one; she might have made the first million while on the bed, but definitely not through a diet plan or whatever it is she is saying."

@soldaat_mohau appealed directly to Nandi, writing:

"Can you please invite DJ Zinhle? She is a phenomenal woman."

Dineo Moloisane divided Mzansi over her take

A TikTok video posted by Mzansi Spotlight on 28 May 2026 showed Dineo Moloisane completely over the 15% VAT South Africans pay on goods and services.

The clip went viral fast, with many sharing the same frustration.

Source: Briefly News