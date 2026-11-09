The Springboks delivered a nine-try performance in Turin, but their coach believes tougher challenges lie ahead

Rassie Erasmus has identified areas requiring improvement before two major November encounters

South Africa’s next assignments will test whether the dominant Italy performance can be replicated against stronger opposition

Rassie Erasmus has warned the Springboks to improve despite their 66-7 victory over Italy as they prepare for crucial Tests against France and Ireland. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has warned that South Africa must raise their performance despite thrashing Italy 66-7 in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026. The emphatic Nations Championship victory gave the world champions an excellent start to their European campaign, but Erasmus believes the upcoming encounters against France and Ireland will demand considerably more from his players.

Speaking after the match, Erasmus praised the team's understanding of their playing system but admitted that the performance was not flawless. He also highlighted the challenge of preparing for major Tests after the squad had spent a month apart.

Rassie Erasmus identifies areas for Springboks improvement

South Africa dominated the opening 40 minutes at Allianz Stadium, scoring six tries to build a commanding 45-0 half-time lead. They added three more tries after the break, although Italy managed to get on the scoreboard.

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Erasmus acknowledged that the second half was not as convincing as the first but defended his players' overall performance.

"It's almost impossible to put 80 minutes together at 100%. Obviously, we're not happy with the second half," he said, as quoted by SABC Sport.

He added:

"But when you win 66-7, I don't think you can start nitpicking problems in the second half. It wasn't perfect, but it was proper."

Springboks face tougher France and Ireland Tests

The coach was particularly mindful of South Africa's next two assignments. The Springboks travel to Paris to face France on Friday, 13 November, before meeting Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November.

Erasmus made it clear that the Italy result would not be enough against those opponents.

"We have to play much better than this if we want to be competitive against France and Ireland," he warned.

He also credited the squad's familiarity, explaining that many players had worked together within the Springbok system for years.

The Springboks demolished Italy 66-7 in Turin, but Rassie Erasmus is refusing to get carried away. Image: Ian Cook/CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Springboks' Nations Championship campaign continues

South Africa's ability to integrate newer players while maintaining their established playing style remains an important strength.

Erasmus said he was encouraged that the team could deliver such a performance despite limited preparation time.

The victories over Italy, France and Ireland will be important in determining South Africa's position heading into the Nations Championship Finals Weekend, scheduled for 27-29 November.

Jacques Nienaber tipped for Springboks return ahead of 2027 Rugby World Cup

Briefly News also reported that former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber could make a return to South African rugby when his Leinster contract expires in 2027. Journalist Mark Keohane believes the 54-year-old still has plenty to offer the country's rugby setup.

Nienaber's potential return could provide Rassie Erasmus with another experienced coaching mind as the Springboks prepare for their 2027 Rugby World Cup title defence.

Source: Briefly News