Khaya Dlanga shared photos from Anele Mdoda and Buzza's wedding on X, giving fans their first glimpse of the couple's big day

The post went up ahead of a Netflix special, making Dlanga one of the first to publicly reveal images from the ceremony

Fans flooded the comments, teasing Dlanga about keeping the wedding a secret for so long

Khaya Dlanga gave fans an early glimpse of Anele Mdoda and Buzza's wedding by sharing photographs from the celebration. Image: Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga

Source: Facebook

Fans are losing it after media personality Khaya Dlanga posted what appear to be the first photos from radio and TV star Anele Mdoda's wedding to her partner Buzza, with the images dropping ahead of an anticipated Netflix special about the nuptials.

Dlanga shared the post on X on 9 November 2026 at 8:06 AM, writing: "At the wedding ka @Anele and Buzza. Babe babebahle abantu." The caption, loosely translated from Zulu and Xhosa, tells followers that the guests looked beautiful, and the warm tone made it clear Dlanga was genuinely moved by the occasion.

Anele and Buzza's big day

The leak came as a surprise to many, given that the couple's wedding is reportedly set to be the subject of a Netflix special, suggesting both the ceremony and its coverage were being kept tightly under wraps. Dlanga's post cracked open that secrecy, sending fans scrambling for details about the wedding.

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The photos quickly caught fire online, with netizens weighing in on everything from the couple's looks to Khaya Dlanga's decision to post early. Anele Mdoda is one of South Africa's most beloved media personalities, known for her work as a radio host, TV presenter, and commentator. Her relationship with Buzza has been a topic of public interest for some time, so the wedding news has been met with an outpouring of goodwill from fans across the country.

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Peeps tease Khaya Dlanga over the secret

The comment section was full of laughs and playful jabs at Dlanga for apparently struggling to hold the secret in.

@hilaryhand2, Andisiwe Sandla, wrote:

"Did you get ahead? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Khaya! Inoba ubungakwazi nokulinda! Biggest secret you ever had to keep!"

@Custababy, Miss C, piled on with:

"Kunini upitsekile. 🤣"

@Mthobysy, Mthobisi Mkhize, went in a completely different direction, joking:

"2nd frame is depicting SA's petrol price increase in the past 4 months. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Anele Mdoda weighed in on the Ferguson’s drama

Anele Mdoda took to X to react after Connie Ferguson's tenant drama made headlines.

Ferguson's tenants allegedly owe her half a million rand in rent and are refusing to leave.

Source: Briefly News