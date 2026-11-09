South African actor Tumisho Masha revealed that TV and film producers have been reluctant to cast him over his controversial political views

Masha , known for roles in Isidingo , Isibaya and Champions , sparked backlash after photographing his ballot paper during the 2026 local government elections

Despite losing work opportunities, Masha insisted he would continue speaking out on issues affecting South Africans

Tumisho Masha claimed that his outspoken political views had cost him acting opportunities in the South African entertainment industry. Image: Tumisho Masha

Source: Instagram

South African actor Tumisho Masha has gone on record about the professional price he is paying for his outspoken stance on South African politics. Speaking to the Sunday Times, Masha confirmed that some television and film producers have chosen not to work with him, fearing his public statements could harm their personal brands.

Best known for playing Dumisani in Isidingo, Jackson in Isibaya, and Phil in Champions, Masha has become a polarising figure on social media in recent months.

The controversies that stirred the pot

His political outspokenness came to a head last month when he referred to EFF Johannesburg mayoral candidate Tlaleng Mofokeng as a "straatmeit," a derogatory Afrikaans term that drew widespread criticism. He also attracted attention after sharing a photograph of his completed ballot during the 2026 local government elections, in which he had voted for ActionSA. Photographing a marked ballot paper is prohibited under IEC regulations and can result in a fine or imprisonment.

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Masha has also been vocal about illegal immigration, arguing that foreign nationals who accept lower wages add pressure to an already strained job market. He has taken aim at EFF leader Julius Malema, accusing him of being averse to scrutiny and alleging corruption within his leadership. Masha further claimed that his criticism of the party resulted in online harassment targeting both him and his mother.

He previously addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa directly in a public video, questioning the government's handling of violent crime and community safety.

Masha reflected on the challenges of balancing his acting career with his willingness to speak openly about political issues. Image: Tumisho Masha

Source: Instagram

Support with strings attached

Despite openly backing ActionSA, Masha made it clear that his support is conditional. He warned that the party would face the same criticism from him if it failed to govern Johannesburg competently. He called on voters to hold all political parties accountable, arguing that the ANC, DA and EFF had each fallen short of their responsibilities.

For Masha, political backing should be earned through performance rather than assumed. He maintained that he would rather lose acting work than go quiet on the issues he believes matter to ordinary South Africans.

Tumisho Masha faced backlash for posting ballot paper

Tumisho Masha shared a photo of his marked ballot paper on social media during the 2026 Local Government Elections.

A security account flagged the actor for contravening the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, stating the matter would be handled by Gauteng SAPS.

Source: Briefly News