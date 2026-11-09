A photo of Londie London in a green dress reignited marriage speculation after a fan pointed out a ring on her finger

The buzz follows October 2026 reports that Londie secretly wed her partner Kwena in a ceremony where guests were told to switch off their phones

Londie previously responded to the marriage rumours with a cryptic post but never directly denied them

Fans spotted a big diamond rock on Londie London's finger. Image: Londie London

Source: Instagram

Londie London stepped out looking every bit the star, but it was not the green dress that got people talking. An eagle-eyed fan spotted what appeared to be a sizeable ring on the reality TV star's finger, and social media ran with it.

The post was shared on X on Sunday, 8 November 2026, by user @Cebe_Lihle23, who captioned the photos with: "Businesswoman and singer Londie London stuns in green. Am I the only one spotting the big rock? 💍"

The images show Londie in a green halter-neck maxi dress with cutout sides and oversized sunglasses. On her Instagram, she shared the same photos with a far more low-key caption celebrating the first anniversary of her hair studio, @londielondon_hairstudio, and cheering on the Springboks' win.

Secret wedding rumours follow Londie

The timing of the ring speculation is hard to ignore. In October 2026, the gossip page Maphepha Ndaba alleged that Londie had tied the knot with her partner Kwena in a secret ceremony, with guests reportedly instructed to keep their phones off during the event. The publication also claimed that Kwena had proposed back in April 2026, reportedly going down on one knee for close to an hour before she accepted.

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Londie did not address the claims head-on. Instead, she posted a vintage Michael Jackson clip online, leaving fans to read between the lines.

Check out the ring photos below:

Mzansi reacts to the ring

The latest photos have reignited the conversation. Here is what peeps had to say:

@chimajovita said: "She looks great"

@Cebe_Lihle23 added: "Beautiful lady"

@FiscusKgosi asked: "Where does she sing tlhe? 😂🤣😂🤣😂"

@thando_mofokeng zeroed in on what mattered most: "The ring!"

@the_naro gushed: "Born to be a wife"

@curiouscatod, meanwhile, had a different focus entirely: "Where are the curves?"

Whether the ring is a fashion statement or something more meaningful, Londie has not said a word. For now, her silence is doing all the work.

Londie responds to secret baby rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London responds to secret wedding rumours with a vintage Michael Jackson video clip.

This came after Maphepha Ndaba claimed she married Kwena in a private wedding ceremony.

Source: Briefly News