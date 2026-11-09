Maps Maponyane posted photos with Shudu Musida on Instagram after co-hosting the One World Summit in Cape Town

The pair have reportedly been an item since 2022, when they first sparked romance rumours as brand ambassadors

Fans flooded the comment section after Maps appeared to publicly acknowledge his long-time rumoured partner

Maps Maponyane and Shudu Musida sparked dating speculation after appearing together at a summit in Cape Town. Image: Shudufhadzio Musida

Source: Facebook

It looks like TV personality Maps Maponyane may have finally dropped the "buddy" act. Fans are convinced that a recent Instagram post from the media personality signals that he and former Miss South Africa Shudu Musida have officially gone public with their romance.

The two were invited to co-host the opening ceremony of the One World Summit, held in Cape Town in November 2026. Maps shared a series of images from the event, posing beside Shudu with broad smiles as they shared a light-hearted moment on what he described as a "big stage." He captioned one of the posts:

"A little backstage, a little big stage, and a whole lot of purpose on the world stage. Thank you for the honour of being a part of yet another week of inspiration and impact."

How Maps and Shudu's story began

The speculation around their relationship dates back to 2022, when the two were both signed as brand ambassadors for property development group Tricolt and began appearing together on campaigns. Over the following years, fans noticed the pair turning up at events to support one another and exchanging flirtatious comments beneath each other's Instagram posts.

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By 2026, the whispers had grown considerably louder. The two were spotted on what fans described as a baecation in the Seychelles and later walked the red carpet together, though neither had ever publicly confirmed a relationship.

Maps, the son of Bafana Bafana legend Mzansi legend Mzansi legend Marks Maponyane, has long had a reputation for keeping his love life out of the spotlight. He has previously been linked to actress Nomzamo Mbatha, actress and media personality Boity Thulo, and influencer Nadia Jaftha. In each case, he reportedly sidestepped any direct confirmation, habitually referring to the women in his life as a "buddy" or "bestie."

Shudu Musida, who was crowned Miss South Africa in 2021 and represented the country at Miss Universe, has similarly kept details of her personal life private. The pair's shared appearance at a high-profile international event, however, has left little room for doubt among those who have followed their story closely.

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Fans react to the Cape Town post

Followers in the comment section were quick to read between the lines of the post, with many declaring that Maps had finally made things official with Shudu.

ramotuana_k commented:

"Perfect match. 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

neomachaka said:

"Alignment has never looked this good. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

anellezaa wrote:

"Am I the only one who hopes that they're not... because Shudu deserve better and can do better. 😂"

Shudu and Maps posted a pic of them together

Rumoured couple Maps Maponyane and Shudu Musida recently had social media buzzing when they posted a photo together at Columbia University.

The former Miss South Africa recently impressed Mzansi when she graduated with a master's degree from Columbia University.

Source: Briefly News