David Warner has broken his eight-year silence on Australia's controversial ball-tampering scandal

Usman Khawaja's account has reopened uncomfortable questions about what happened in Cape Town

Cricket Australia's investigation is facing renewed scrutiny following the former teammates' comments

David Warner has broken his eight-year silence on Australia's infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Image: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

David Warner has publicly backed Usman Khawaja's explosive claims about Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal, describing his former teammate's account as "100 per cent accurate". The former Australian vice-captain has also criticised Cricket Australia's investigation, calling its interview process "rushed and botched".

Warner's comments, made in an Instagram video on Monday, 9 November 2026, have reignited debate about one of cricket's biggest controversies. The fresh allegations challenge the long-standing account of how many Australian players knew about the use of sandpaper during the tour of South Africa.

David Warner supports Usman Khawaja's ball-tampering revelations

Khawaja recently claimed in his forthcoming autobiography, Sabr, that the entire Australian team knew about plans to tamper with the ball. Warner, who received a 12-month ban following the scandal, said he fully supported his former teammate.

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"It's been eight years since I've spoken on this topic. And Ussie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done. It's 100% accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth," Warner said.

He also defended Khawaja against criticism that his revelations were connected to the publication of his book.

Cricket Australia investigation faces fresh questions

Warner questioned why Khawaja was never interviewed during Cricket Australia's investigation, despite reportedly sitting next to Cameron Bancroft in the dressing room.

"This whole interview process was rushed and botched. Ussie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft. Ussie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me," he said.

Warner called for accountability and transparency, arguing that those responsible for the investigation should face questions rather than the people seeking answers.

Watch David Warner's video posted on his Instagram account below:

Australia ball-tampering scandal: What happened in 2018?

The controversy erupted during Australia's third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in March 2018. Cameron Bancroft was caught on television using sandpaper to alter the ball's condition.

Warner and then-captain Steve Smith received 12-month bans, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Australia's bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon subsequently maintained that they had no knowledge of the plan.

Cricket Australia has defended its original investigation, saying it remains comfortable with its findings and that relevant information has been properly considered.

The renewed controversy comes eight years after the incident, with Khawaja's forthcoming book and Warner's public support bringing fresh attention to questions that have never entirely disappeared.

Faf du Plessis reveals South Africa's role in exposing Sandpapergate

Briefly News also reported that former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis detailed how South Africa played an active role in exposing Australia's ball-tampering during the 2018 Test series. He disclosed how the Proteas tipped off SuperSport and instructed its cameras to track the ball's movements.

Du Plessis also explained how his team monitored the Australians and what they noticed before Cameron Bancroft was caught at Newlands.

Source: Briefly News