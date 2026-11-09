Mpumalanga taxi boss Bafana 'King of the Sky' Sindane appeared in a viral video dancing and drinking at the FonCity event

Sindane has repeatedly failed to appear before the Madlanga Commission, citing medical unfitness and spiritual seclusion as grounds

Social media users reacted sharply to the footage, with many predicting consequences when the commission resumes

Bafana 'King of the Sky' Sindane was spotted drinking and dancing amid his numerous Madlanga Commission appearances. Images: joy_zelda/X

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

NORTH WEST — A video showing Mpumalanga taxi boss Oupa "Bafana" Sindane, also known as "King of the Sky," partying at a crowded nightlife event has gone viral on X.

The clip drew sharp reactions just weeks after he repeatedly failed to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. His legal team cited medical unfitness and a "sacred" sangoma journey requiring strict spiritual seclusion as reasons for his absence.

He also recently made headlines after SARS slapped him with a R17 million tax bill.

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The clip, shared on X on 9 November 2026, is believed to have been filmed at the FonCity (Sun City Takeover) event at Sun City Resort in the North West Province. It showed Sindane dancing, drinking from a plastic cup, and engaging energetically with the crowd at what appears to be a lively indoor venue.

Sindane's history of avoiding the Commission

Sindane was originally ordered to testify before the Madlanga Commission on 23 September 2026 but failed to appear.

On 25 September, Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga dismissed his postponement application, describing the delays as egregious, and ordered Sindane to present evidence on 28 September "in whatever format." He again did not appear.

Evidence leaders subsequently read WhatsApp transcripts and documents into the public record, linking him to allegations of extortion, criminal rackets, and hitmen funding — none of which he answered directly.

Sindane also approached the Gauteng High Court seeking an urgent interdict to block his subpoena and prevent the commission from using data extracted from his confiscated cellphone. In early October 2026, the court struck the application from the roll after his legal team failed to file the required documents. He remains obligated to answer the summons.

Netizens react to the viral footage

The footage drew immediate commentary on X, with users drawing direct connections to his stated reasons for missing the commission.

@KhanyileAyandaB wrote:

"Mr Chaskalson will be playing this video in the commission sometime this week, uzobona."

@Palesa_Cutestar quipped:

"The journey led him to FonCity... ke di new age ancestors."

@Matiase01 predicted:

"We're going to hear about his 'uncontrollable hyper-tension' and 'severe sinusitis' come Madlanga Commission time."

@Ta_Pages remarked:

"He's technically showing the middle finger to the Commission, but it will end with a jail cell."

@Florencemsiman1 suggested:

"Let him dance for the last time. The Madlanga Commission is waiting patiently for him."

Commission rejects Sindane's bid to halt testimony

Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission dismissed an application by the taxi boss.

The King of the Sky's legal team brought forward the application in a bid to delay his hearing.

The Commission then ordered that evidence relating to him still be led.

Source: Briefly News