Uncapped flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of most training sessions ahead of the Springboks' win over Italy

Eben Etzebeth, the most-capped Springbok with 147 Test caps, was initially left out of the touring squad due to injury before his recall

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is set to name his match-23 for the France Test on Monday, with the game kicking off on Friday

The Springboks have confirmed a squad change ahead of their Nations Championship Northern Series tour, with uncapped flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed heading home to South Africa on Sunday and veteran lock Eben Etzebeth set to link up with the team in France on Monday.

Ahmed, 20, was among six uncapped players included in Rassie Erasmus' touring squad, but a shoulder niggle restricted his participation in training throughout the week leading up to the Springboks' 66-7 demolition of Italy in Turin on Saturday.

Ahmed's early tour exit

Erasmus expressed disappointment at the development but said the decision to send Ahmed home was in his best interest.

He added that the experience would not be wasted.

"After being with us for a week, he has a good idea of how we operate and has more insight into our systems, and we are confident that the experience will benefit him immensely as a player going forward."

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Etzebeth recalled to bolster the touring group

Etzebeth, who holds the record as the most-capped Springbok with 147 Test appearances, was originally omitted from the touring squad while managing an injury. His recovery has now opened the door for a recall as cover in the tight-loose forward group.

Erasmus explained that with adequate backline depth already in place, bringing Etzebeth back made sense for the remainder of the tour.

"Eben will not only bring vast experience to the group at this vital stage of the Nations Championship, but also valuable leadership skills, especially with two important matches against France and Ireland in the next two weeks before the Finals Weekend of the tournament," Erasmus said.

Erasmus will announce his match-23 to face France on Monday. The Test at the Stade de France kicks off at 22:10 South African time on Friday and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Springbok stars taking 50% pay cuts

Briefly News previously reported that several Springbok players have left lucrative Japanese contracts to sign with South African franchises, with one reported to have dropped from R18 million to R6.5 million per year

Sources close to the returning players say off-field commercial opportunities in South Africa are a major factor driving the decisions

Source: Briefly News