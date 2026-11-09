A South African woman living in the United States marked her six-month milestone abroad by addressing a major concern for emigrating families: how children cope in American schools

She revealed that her children transitioned smoothly from an Afrikaans-medium background to speaking fluent English, even picking up a Southern drawl

The update sparked widespread engagement from fellow South Africans asking about refugee programmes, acceptance letters, and relocation timelines

A South African woman living in the United States took to TikTok to share reflections on her life abroad. Image: @stellafit1 / Marcia Straub

Source: TikTok

Adjusting to life across the Atlantic is a major leap for any family, but settling in often brings unexpected relief. A South African mom living in the United States took to social media to reflect on reaching six months abroad, dedicating her update to easing the fears of anxious parents preparing to make a similar move.

Posting under her TikTok handle @stellafit1, Christelle shared an outdoor video where she candidly admitted how surreal it feels to hit the half-year mark. While the initial weeks were overwhelming and unfamiliar, she noted that daily life, shopping routines, and local roads have finally become second nature.

From Afrikaans classrooms to a Southern drawl

Before making the move to Mississippi, Christelle’s biggest anxiety was whether her children would cope academically after leaving an Afrikaans-medium school in South Africa. She worried about how quickly they would learn to read, write, and converse in English without falling behind.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Those fears were put to rest once school started. Describing her children as "little sponges," she noted that they absorbed English far faster than the adults in the home. Settling into their Mississippi community, the kids have even begun pronouncing words with a distinct Southern accent, flourishing in class under the care of attentive, dedicated American teachers who go out of their way to support them.

Watch Christelle share her journey in the TikTok video here.

Moving across the globe comes with unique challenges, as one South African expat recently highlighted online. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Viewers seek advice on relocating abroad

The comment section saw South African TikTok users posing practical questions about visas, processing periods, and employment opportunities in the US. Many respondents shared their own upcoming travel plans while seeking firsthand insights from her experience.

User @Nicho asked:

"Hi Dame. As ek mag vra hoe lank het julle gewag vir [CO]. (Hi lady. If I may ask, how long did you guys wait for [CO]?"

User @Bianca shared:

"Ek het my acceptance letter gekry. Kan Nie wag (I got my acceptance letter, cannot wait)."

User @just breathe commented:

"Waar is julle as Ek mag vra? Ons gaan USA toe Desember; my seun gaan University toe daar kant. Ons gaan Tennessee, Nebraska en New York toe. Wil graag weet die weer en reenne Vir die Desember koue (Where are you guys if I may ask? We are going to the USA in December; my son is going to university over there. We are visiting Tennessee, Nebraska, and New York. Would love to know about the weather and rain in December)."

User @Anina wrote:

"Geniet julle nog julle werk en hoe is jou man se werks ure? 😇 (Are you guys still enjoying your work, and how are your husband's working hours)?"

User @volla246 asked:

"Is julle oop op die refugee program (Are you guys open about being on the refugee programme)?"

More articles about Afrikaner refugees in the US

An Afrikaner refugee couple living in the US marked their three-month milestone by documenting the exhausting reality of navigating administrative hurdles, lacking transport, and chasing government cash assistance instead of resting on their days off.

Three South African sisters starting a new life in the United States shared a video tour of their first apartment in Maryland, showcasing a bright, unfurnished multi-bedroom space with wooden floors and a private balcony.

Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner woman gave a tour of her family's furnished Dallas apartment after relocating to the United States on the refugee programme, impressing many viewers.

Source: Briefly News