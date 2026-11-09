A Toyota Quantum carrying 12 passengers was involved in a serious collision with a truck on the N12 westbound near Gillooly's interchange in Bedfordview on Monday

Rescue teams from Primrose Fire Station arrived at the scene at 12:21 pm and found two adult passengers trapped inside the minibus taxi

Nine passengers sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical and were transported to various medical facilities across Ekurhuleni

Two people were killed in a horrific accident in Bedfordview. Image: John Mkhize/AFP

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — A serious road crash on the N12 westbound close to Bedfordview’s Gillooly’s interchange resulted in two fatalities and left ten people injured on Monday afternoon. The accident took place days after a taxi carrying 18 learners in Vanderbijlpark overturned.

According to SABC News, the collision involved a freight truck and a Toyota Quantum carrying 12 people. William Ntladi of Ekurhuleni emergency services confirmed that Primrose fire station personnel were dispatched to the incident at 12:21 pm.

First responders found a man and a woman trapped in the passenger area—specifically in the front seat and directly behind it. Paramedics confirmed both had died at the scene, leading firefighters to use hydraulic cutting equipment to free them before Forensic Pathology Services took custody of the bodies.

Taxi driver sustained injuries

The minibus driver suffered moderate injuries, while the nine remaining passengers sustained conditions ranging from moderate to severe. Medical teams stabilised all casualties on site before transporting them to various Ekurhuleni hospitals. The driver of the truck emerged from the crash without any injuries.

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Emergency crews temporarily blocked three lanes of the N12 to carry out rescue efforts. Officials later handed the area over to Ekurhuleni traffic officers, who have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Taxi driver killed after crashing into Nyala

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Toyota Quantum taxi driver who died after colliding with a stationary SAPS Nyala on the N3 in Germiston. The crash happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Preliminary reports say the armoured vehicle had broken down in a live freeway lane before the taxi struck it from behind. Emergency crews used hydraulic equipment to free the trapped driver, who was declared dead at the scene.

Source: Briefly News