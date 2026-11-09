A polygraph test may have helped investigators identify a person with information about the brutal attack on Donovan Marx

Polygraph examiner Erich Weiss claims further questioning uncovered information that contributed to the arrests of five suspects

Four accused have appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court and remain behind bars, with their next appearance set for 13 November 2026

Donovan Marx in hospital. Image: Ian Camern/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - A polygraph test may have been the missing link that helped investigators make a breakthrough in the brutal attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx. New details suggest that information obtained during the testing of farmworkers may have helped police identify a person for further questioning, eventually contributing to the arrests of five suspects.

Marx was brutally attacked on his farm in the Ventersdorp area on 28 October 2026. He was stabbed and shot in the back during the horrific incident.

The attack sparked widespread outrage, with investigators subsequently arresting five suspects allegedly linked to the crime.

Polygraph examiner breaks his silence

According to a Facebook post attributed to polygraph examiner Erich Weiss of EW Polygraph, he was approached on Saturday, 31 October, to assist with the investigation and potentially identify people who might have relevant information.

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Weiss reportedly said he regarded the request as a priority and travelled approximately 250km to offer his assistance to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and independent investigators.

He explained that polygraph examinations helped identify a person who needed further investigation.

"Through the polygraph tests, a person was identified for further investigation. The subsequent investigation and further interrogation helped to bring up important information," he wrote.

Weiss further claimed that the information formed part of the investigative process that ultimately led to the arrests of people allegedly involved in the attack.

He expressed gratitude that his knowledge and experience had contributed to the investigation. However, Briefly News could not independently verify the authenticity of the Facebook account or the claims made in the post.

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What is the latest on the Donovan Marx farm attack case?

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on Marx. Four of the accused appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court following their arrest. They remain behind bars, with their next court appearance expected on 13 November 2026.

The fifth suspect did not appear in court as his case was not enrolled. There are suspicions that he might turn state witness.

Donovan's family shares hospital picture

Briefly News also reported that Donovan Marx's family shared an encouraging update about his recovery. The family released a hospital photograph of him smiling, taken at Mediclinic Potchefstroom on 5 November 2026. His wife Louise described his survival as a miracle, saying the family sees God's grace in his recovery every day. Despite the encouraging update, Donovan faces a long road ahead after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Source: Briefly News