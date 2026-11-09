The Road Accident Fund (RAF) provides statutory cover to anyone injured or dependent on someone killed on South African roads due to negligent driving

Victims can claim for past and future medical expenses, loss of income, loss of support, funeral costs, and general damages for serious injury

Crucial deadlines apply, requiring claims to be lodged within two years for hit-and-run incidents or three years if the driver is identified

The Road Accident Fund offers vital relief to road crash victims and their dependents, but accessing it requires meeting strict statutory rules. Image: @raf_road

Source: Instagram

Navigating the aftermath of a motor vehicle accident is often overwhelming, but understanding your legal rights can ease the financial burden. The Road Accident Fund (RAF) operates as a social security safety net in South Africa, providing compensation for bodily injury or death resulting from negligent driving on public roads. Funded primarily by a levy on fuel sales, the RAF covers South Africans and foreign visitors alike.

Who can claim and what is covered?

Under the Road Accident Fund Act, cover extends to various individuals affected by a collision, provided the victim was not 100% at fault. Those entitled to claim include injured drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. In fatal accidents, dependants of a deceased breadwinner, close relatives who paid for funeral arrangements, and legal guardians of minors can lodge claims.

However, the Fund specifically excludes property damage, such as vehicle repairs or damaged personal belongings, which must be recovered through personal insurance or directly from the negligent driver. Claimable benefits include:

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Medical Expenses: Both past costs and estimated future hospital, therapy, and rehabilitation fees.

Both past costs and estimated future hospital, therapy, and rehabilitation fees. Loss of Earnings: Past and future income lost due to temporary or permanent disability.

Past and future income lost due to temporary or permanent disability. Loss of Support: Financial support for dependants who lost a household breadwinner.

Financial support for dependants who lost a household breadwinner. Funeral Expenses: Compensation toward necessary burial or cremation costs.

Compensation toward necessary burial or cremation costs. General Damages: Non-pecuniary compensation for pain, suffering, and disfigurement, which the law limits strictly to "serious injuries" assessed by a medical practitioner.

Navigating the lodgement process

To secure compensation, claimants must submit complete statutory forms alongside extensive supporting documentation. The primary paperwork requires an official medical report completed by the treating medical doctor or hospital superintendent, details of the collision, and an affidavit detailing the events. According to an official information leaflet issued by the Road Accident Fund, claimants are not legally mandated to hire an attorney; they can lodge a direct claim themselves with the assistance of dedicated RAF branch information officers at no charge. While hiring private legal representation remains an option, legal fees will be deducted from professional service settlements.

The official Road Accident Fund guidance leaflet states that assistance is available directly at RAF regional offices. Image: @raf_road

Source: Instagram

Strict deadlines you cannot miss

Missing statutory submission deadlines is one of the most common reasons claims are rejected. Strict prescription windows govern RAF filings:

Identified Driver/Owner: The claim must be lodged within three years of the accident date.

The claim must be lodged within three years of the accident date. Hit-and-Run (Unidentified Driver/Owner): The claim must be lodged within two years of the incident.

Submitting early with verified police accident report numbers, hospital records, and proof of earnings ensures the RAF claims team can assess the claim's merits and quantum without preventable administrative delays.

3 Briefly News articles about RAF

A woman lost over R3 million of her RAF payout after building 14 rooms and funding businesses for her fiancé, who then married another woman.

The Special Investigating Unit revealed that the Road Accident Fund has been moving money into investment accounts and leasing millions of rands in cars and office equipment to prevent assets from being seized over unpaid claims.

A South African man named Jacob lost his entire R1.2 million Road Accident Fund payout within months after handing out large cash gifts to family members and making poor investment decisions.

Source: Briefly News