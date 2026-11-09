Nigerian content creator Adunni Adelowo shared a raw video after being deported from the US back to Nigeria with her children

Adelowo filmed herself navigating narrow alleyways while short on rent money, despite working and doing brand deals

Thousands of viewers from across Africa flooded her comments with prayers and offers of help

A Nigerian woman who was deported from teh USA with her children. Images: adunniadelowo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman deported from the United States shared the reality of her life back home in a vulnerable TikTok video that stopped many people in their tracks.

@adunniadelowo posted the clip on 8 November 2026, filming herself in a narrow alleyway wedged between residential buildings, with mattresses, bags and luggage piled along the passage. The on-screen caption read:

"DEPORTED TO NIGERIA... NOW HOMELESS?"

Adelowo had been living in America for a period of time before what appears to have been a visa issue led to her deportation back to Nigeria. She has since spoken about being turned away repeatedly when trying to get assistance from the US embassy, with her attempts to return to America coming to nothing. She is navigating this alongside her children.

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Starting over with nothing

In the video, Adelowo spoke candidly about how draining her situation has become.

"I don't think people understand how exhausted it is to keep starting over," she said. "Ever since I came to Nigeria, it's been one thing after the other."

She explained that she had found a new place to stay but was still short on the funds needed to secure it, despite actively working.

"I'm creating content, I'm doing brand deals, and I'm still trying to make everything come together," she said. "Some days I don't even feel like picking this phone up. But here I am."

Watch the video that sparked the outpouring of support:

Africa responds with warmth and prayers

Viewers across the continent reached out on her TikTok page with words of encouragement and practical advice:

@kkkhusta wrote:

"Be strong Sisi. I know it's not your fault that the situation in country is the way it is. Pray. God answers. I'll pray for you. I'm South African. God protect and bless you."

@Sir-bastian said:

"Come to Kenya, we will accommodate you."

@Bad Mouth wrote:

"I am so sorry dear… Resolution will present itself, reach out to the natives there… some Nigerians are great people and they will help you out, don't bottle up everything all by yourself… be open minded as well. I pray it all works out for you. Be strong not only just for yourself but for your babies. God sees you and hears you… stay blessed from South Africa."

@Nana commented:

"Educated and hardworking but now creating content to make ends meet."

@Buchi offered:

"I think you need to relocate to another city less expensive. Lagos is too expensive for you, so you can catch up with the bills and other stuff. There are other cities in Nigeria that are lively where you can get a self-contain around 450 thousand."

@Tidan fishing farm said:

"I feel you, dear. Migrating is not easy, not to talk of deportation in a country that is economically bankrupt. Keep your heads up dear; take baby steps. The universe will send help your way."

@Professor Ni seh offered:

"Let me know how I can help. I spent 40 years in the States."

More on deportation and immigration

Briefly News recently reported on Australia’s plan to detain visa overstayers and what it could mean for South African tourists.

recently reported on Australia’s plan to detain visa overstayers and what it could mean for South African tourists. A Zimbabwean UFC fighter opened up on a podcast about being deported from South Africa, and social media users are divided.

Eswatini is allegedly releasing US deportees into South Africa, and citizens are raising concerns.

Source: Briefly News