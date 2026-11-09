ActionSA and the MK Party are scheduled to meet on Monday, 9 November 2026, to explore coalition deals in KZN

The talks follow the 2026 Local Government Elections, where no single party won outright majorities in several municipalities

ActionSA's KZN chairperson outlined three conditions any coalition partner would need to accept before an agreement is reached

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba (left) and MK Party president Jacob Zuma (right). Images: Rajesh Jantilal and Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — ActionSA and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party are set to hold high-level coalition discussions on Monday, 9 November 2026, as political parties scramble to form governing arrangements in KwaZulu-Natal municipalities after the 2026 Local Government Elections.

ActionSA's KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, confirmed the planned meeting. The two parties are expected to explore cooperation and power-sharing options in municipalities where voters returned a hung council, with no single party securing an outright majority.

ActionSA's 3 conditions for any coalition deal

Mncwango made clear that ActionSA's willingness to partner with any party, including the DA, ANC, and IFP in eThekwini and uMhlathuze, would hinge on the acceptance of three non-negotiable conditions set before the elections.

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The first condition concerns equitable service delivery. Mncwango accused the DA of being selective about which communities received services, and said any partner would need to commit to reaching all residents regardless of their location or background.

The second condition relates to anti-corruption commitments, an area Mncwango suggested could serve as common ground with prospective partners.

The third condition, and potentially the most divisive, involves ActionSA's firm stance on illegal immigration. Mncwango expressed doubt about whether the DA, in particular, would align with ActionSA on this point.

On the prospect of working with the DA specifically, Mncwango said:

"I have no issues with working with anyone. If the DA can work with us, we can work with them."

See X video of Action SA KZN leader here:

Talks could reshape provincial politics

The outcome of Monday's meeting between ActionSA and the MK Party carries significant implications for local governance across the province. KwaZulu-Natal has historically been a contested political battleground, and coalition arrangements in its municipalities are likely to influence service delivery outcomes for millions of residents.

Further details on the discussions are expected once the two delegations have concluded their talks.

ActionSA rules out coalition with the DA

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has publicly ruled out forming a coalition with the Democratic Alliance, declaring at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 8 November 2026 that he cannot support what he describes as a racist party. When pressed on whether a rejection of the DA would push ActionSA into the arms of the African National Congress, Mashaba said he had options.

Source: Briefly News