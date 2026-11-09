Fairmont High School announced the passing of past pupil Deen West, who died on 7 November 2026 at the age of 22

Deen was the son of former Fairmont receptionist Mrs Annalisa Naudé, making the loss deeply personal for the school community

Former classmates, teachers and community members flooded social media with heartfelt tributes for the young man

SA school mourns former pupil. Image: Fairmont High School

Source: Facebook

Fairmont High School announced the passing of former pupil Deen West on 9 November 2026. He was 22 years old, born on 29 March 2004, and died on 7 November 2026.

The school shared the news on Facebook on behalf of the Naudé and West families, describing Deen as someone known for his charm, warmth and infectious love of life.

A loss felt close to home

What made the news especially painful for the school was its personal connection to Deen's family. His mother, Mrs Annalisa Naudé, served as a receptionist at Fairmont High School and remained a cherished member of its staff. Both Deen and his brother also walked the school's halls as pupils, weaving the family deeply into the fabric of the Fairmont community.

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The school extended its condolences to the West and Naudé families, as well as to Deen's former classmates and all those who knew him.

Tributes pour in for Deen

The post drew an outpouring of grief from people whose lives Deen had touched.

Andre de Jager said:

"So terribly sorry for this tremendous loss to all his friends and family. May you be comforted and experience God's peace through this sadness."

Shannon Randall wrote:

"Rest in peace Deen 🪽 Thank you for all the hallway chats and big smiles whenever I see you around 🤍"

Claudia Swinny added:

"My deepest condolences to dear Annalisa, Shaan, and the rest of the family for your incredible loss. My heart breaks for your family. May God be close to you during this difficult time."

Cecil Adams said:

"Deepest condolences to all, especially parents and siblings 🙏🏼 💐"

Lesley Van Aswegen shared:

"I am at a total loss for words. Hold on to the beautiful memories of Deen to carry you through the difficult times. Deepest condolences."

Genevieve Brown wrote:

"God is calling young people for quite some time now. It's so painful seeing our youth who are so eager to start life."

The cause of Deen's passing has not been made public. Fairmont High School closed its tribute with a simple message:

"Rest peacefully, Deen. You will always be a part of the Fairmont family."

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Source: Briefly News