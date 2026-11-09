Former Springbok flyhalf Patrick Lambie retired from professional rugby in 2019 at age 28 after suffering complications from repeated head injuries

Lambie is now involved in several luxury residential developments along KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast, including a R2.5 billion coastal estate

The former rugby star and his wife Kate also built their own luxury five-bedroom family home at one of the developments he works on

Former Springbok rugby star Patrick Lambie has found success in an entirely different industry since retiring from professional rugby, moving into luxury property development.

Former Springbok Patrick Lambie's Property Career Includes R2.5 Billion Development

Source: Getty Images

The former Sharks flyhalf is now involved in residential developments along KwaZulu-Natal's sought-after North Coast through Collins Residential, part of the Collins Group.

One of the major projects in his portfolio is Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate, a development reported to be worth R2.5 billion.

Spanning approximately 140 hectares, the development offers an exclusive residential lifestyle, with properties starting at R4 million, according to a June 2025 BusinessTech report.

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Lambie's role involves project coordination, sales and marketing for residential developments. His work includes projects such as Zululami, Seaton Estate, Lalela Estate, Emberton and Annandale Country Estate.

Patrick Lambie's multimillion-rand property projects

Lambie's transition into property development followed his retirement from professional rugby in 2019, aged 28, after suffering complications from repeated head injuries.

He had previously played for the Sharks, the Springboks and French club Racing 92 before ending his playing career. His move into property was not entirely unfamiliar territory. He had completed work experience with the Collins Group during his playing days and later joined the company after returning to South Africa.

In an interview with BusinessTech, Lambie explained how the company's property development process works, including rezoning agricultural land and installing essential infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water and fibre before individual plots are sold.

He also credited lessons from professional rugby, particularly teamwork and handling pressure, for helping him adjust to the business environment.

Inside the former Springbok's luxury family home

Former Springbok Patrick Lambie's Property Career Includes R2.5 Billion Development

Source: Instagram

Away from his property development work, Lambie has also invested in building a luxury family home with his wife, Kate, at Seaton Estate on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

Known as House Lambie, the five-bedroom residence overlooks Christmas Bay and features a swimming pool, entertainment areas, a bar, a braai area and a spacious garden. The property also includes a double garage, a main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and a separate entertainment space.

Lambie and Kate worked with architect Lisa Rorich on the design, while luxury furniture retailer Weylandts helped curate the interiors.

The former rugby star previously explained that the family wanted a home that embraced indoor-outdoor living, with enough space for their children and dogs.

The couple's home was completed after a building journey that they documented for prospective Seaton Estate homeowners.

Lambie's career change has seen him move from professional rugby into an industry involving high-value residential developments and luxury property.

Inside Schalk Burger Jnr's property investments

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok World Cup winner Schalk Burger Jnr has business interests extending beyond rugby, including property development

Burger is a director of Ballywood Property, which is behind an ambitious coastal development near Plettenberg Bay

Source: Briefly News