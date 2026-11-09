Several Springbok players have left lucrative Japanese contracts to sign with South African franchises, with one reported to have dropped from R18 million to R6.5 million per year

Sources close to the returning players say off-field commercial opportunities in South Africa are a major factor driving the decisions

Pieter-Steph du Toit is the latest high-profile Bok to confirm his departure from Japan, joining a growing list of returning stars

A string of Springbok stars are accepting salary cuts of at least 50% to leave Japanese club rugby and return to South Africa, with lifestyle, family, and off-field income emerging as the primary motivators.

Pieter-Steph du Toit is the latest high-profile Bok to confirm his departure from Japan, joining a growing list of returning stars. Image: Stve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Sources cited by Sunday publication Rapport confirmed that most returning players cannot come close to matching the salaries on offer in Japan through South African franchises alone.

In one reported case, a returning Bok moved from approximately R18 million per year in Japan to around R6.5 million with his South African team, inclusive of SA Rugby's Player of National Interest (Poni) contribution.

Off-field earnings offset the salary gap

Despite the steep on-field pay reduction, that same player is estimated to earn roughly R10 million annually through sponsorships and corporate work in South Africa, more than double his off-field income while based in Japan. Sources attributed this to the player's physical presence at corporate events and an expanding professional network that continues to grow the longer he remains active in the local market.

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"The guy who plays in South Africa moves in South African circles," one source told Rapport.

"His networks are expanding. He stays relevant and has commercial opportunities that he can consider all the time."

Family life and legacy pull players home

A second source pointed to quality of life as an equally powerful draw, particularly for players approaching the final stages of their careers.

"In Japan, for example, the players' children have to go play in a park in the summer. In the winter, they have to go run around in a big shopping mall somewhere," the source said.

"Here in South Africa, kids ride around on motorbikes. Go fishing. Hunt, camp and play on the lawn where his grandfather played. Those things don't have a price."

Pieter-Steph du Toit confirmed on Friday that he would leave Toyota Verblitz, becoming the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Japanese rugby.

He will be joined at the Bulls by Malcolm Marx and Kwagga Smith. Manie Libbok has signed with the Sharks, while Cheslin Kolbe rejoined the Stormers earlier this season from Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath. Damian de Allende has also been linked with a move to the Boland Cavaliers.

Sources noted that most of the returnees share a common circumstance: they are likely playing out the final one or two contracts of their professional careers and are prioritising long-term stability over short-term financial gain.

Springboks fan's emotional anthem moment

Briefly News previously reported that a young South African fan was captured wiping away tears during Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the Springboks' clash against Italy in Turin

His mother, Agostinella Ribero, shared the footage and explained why hearing Siya Kolisi sing the national anthem made the moment so emotional

Source: Briefly News