A Russian couple travelling to Kruger National Park were ambushed on the N4 near Ekandustria in Mpumalanga on 5 November 2026

Suspects allegedly used tyre spikes to stop the vehicle before robbing the couple and opening fire on them

Police opened a murder docket after finding the man's body with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene

An image ofa crime scene. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A planned holiday to one of South Africa's most iconic destinations turned into a nightmare for a Russian couple on the night of Thursday, 5 November 2026. The pair were travelling eastbound on the N4 freeway towards the Kruger National Park when their trip ended in tragedy near Ekandustria in Mpumalanga.

The couple's vehicle reportedly sustained tyre damage after hitting spikes on the road, forcing them to pull over. While the driver attempted to change the damaged tyre, armed suspects moved in, robbed the couple of their belongings, and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Russian man killed on N4 near Ekandustria

According to Caxton News, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mudau confirmed that Bronkhorstspruit SAPS received a report of a shooting at Onverwaght at around 22:00. When officers arrived, they found the man's body bearing multiple gunshot wounds. A woman, who identified herself as his wife, had sustained an injury to her left eye.

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First Care Emergency Services responded to the incident after receiving a call at 22:44 and reaching the scene at 23:03. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene and treated the injured woman before she was taken for further care.

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No arrests as Mpumalanga investigation continues

Mudau confirmed that a murder docket had been opened and that members of the Local Criminal Record Centre attended the scene to assist investigators. In a statement issued on Sunday, 8 November, he confirmed no arrests had been made and that the investigation was ongoing.

Notably, police have not officially confirmed whether tyre-spiking preceded the robbery and shooting.

Following the attack, Live Traffic NPC urged motorists using the N4 to stay alert, particularly at night. The organisation advised drivers who experience tyre damage to avoid stopping in dark or isolated spots. Where possible, drivers should continue at a reduced speed to the nearest well-lit petrol station or safe location before attempting to change a tyre.

German tourist killed while on safari

Briefly News reported that Masoyi police launched a manhunt following the death of a German tourist on 3 October 2022. The deceased man was part of a group of tourists who were headed to Mdluli Safari lodge in White River, near the Kruger National Park. Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the tourists were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road when three armed men driving a VW Caddy accosted them.

Source: Briefly News