A rare double waterspout was captured forming over the sea near Capri island, Italy, on 9 November 2026

The two waterspouts descended from a cloudy sky directly over Capri's famous Faraglioni rock formations

BBC News shared the dramatic footage, which left viewers in awe of the extraordinary natural spectacle

Footage showed a double waterspout. Image: SOPA Images and Clandestini

Source: Getty Images

Two towering waterspouts formed simultaneously over the Mediterranean Sea near Capri, Italy, on 9 November 2026. The rare natural event was captured on camera and shared by BBC News, quickly drawing attention from viewers around the world.

The footage showed the twin waterspouts stretching downward from a heavy, overcast sky towards the ocean's surface, framing the iconic Faraglioni sea stacks in a scene that looked almost mythological. The Faraglioni are three towering rock formations rising from the sea just off the coast of Capri. Capri is one of Italy's most celebrated islands in the Tyrrhenian Sea.

What is a waterspout?

A waterspout is a rotating column of air and water mist that forms over a body of water. While they share visual similarities with tornadoes, waterspouts are generally less powerful and short-lived. They are not uncommon in the Mediterranean, particularly during autumn when warm sea temperatures meet cooler air masses, but seeing two form at the same time in one location is considered a rare occurrence.

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The combination of the dramatic weather event and the well-known backdrop of the Faraglioni made the footage particularly striking, drawing comparisons to ancient mythology from viewers who felt the scene belonged in a different era entirely.

View the TikTok video below:

Viewers react to the spectacle

The clip sparked a wave of wonder and disbelief across the comments section on the page:

@Alex wrote:

"No wonder people believed in gods with stuff like this existing."

@Fun said:

"Only God can create such incredible beauty. Absolutely magnificent!"

@maxieville noted:

"You know some good Roman mythology would've been written about this one back in the day."

@Real asked:

"Is this real?"

@draconia wondered:

"Is water going up or down?"

@sperrlito added:

"Water spout has always been a spread move."

More Briefly News stories on weather phenomena

Source: Briefly News