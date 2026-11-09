Duma ka Ndlovu is set to appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 11 November 2026

The Muvhango creator faces 18 charges alongside two tax practitioners linked to alleged income tax irregularities

His lawyers previously pushed for the charges to be dropped, with Ndlovu calling the case a 'baseless witch hunt'

'Muvhango' creator expected back in court over multi-million-rand tax fraud case. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Muvhango creator Duma ka Ndlovu is heading back to court this week as his high-profile tax fraud matter picks up steam. The veteran television producer is due before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, where proceedings are expected to include the outcome of a review and the possible setting of trial dates.

Ndlovu is facing 18 charges together with registered tax practitioner Rodney Mutsharini and unregistered tax practitioner Maxwell Mloyi. The charges stem from alleged irregularities in Ndlovu's personal income tax submissions as well as those of his company.

What are the allegations against Duma Ndlovu?

Prosecutors have centred their case on a company Ndlovu owned, formerly trading as Ambrobite (Pty) Ltd before it was renamed Kanoboya Consulting (Pty) Ltd. The State alleges the company received payments from international consultancy Bain & Company for strategic and project management work carried out between November 2013 and September 2016. Despite earning this income, Ndlovu and Mloyi allegedly declared the company dormant in its tax returns, claiming it had not traded between 2013 and 2017.

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Mutsharini is separately accused of assisting Ndlovu in filing inaccurate personal income tax returns covering the 2016 to 2019 tax years. Investigators also uncovered alleged irregularities in Ndlovu's personal submissions for 2020 and 2022, and claim he failed to file a return at all for the 2021 tax year. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) estimate the total financial loss from the alleged offences at approximately R26 million.

All three accused were arrested on 30 September 2024, following a joint investigation by IDAC and SARS. The inquiry was partly informed by recommendations from the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance at SARS, which called for probes into suspected fraud and procurement irregularities at the revenue service. After their arrest, Ndlovu was granted bail of R100,000, while his co-accused each received bail of R50,000.

Duma Ndlovu denies any wrongdoing

The case has seen multiple postponements since it first came before court in October 2024. In April 2025, Ndlovu's legal team submitted representations to the National Prosecuting Authority requesting that the charges be withdrawn, reportedly arguing that the investigation only began after his arrest.

The University of Zululand honorary doctorate recipient has maintained his innocence throughout, previously describing the matter as a "baseless witch hunt" and stating the allegations had caused "irreparable damage" to his reputation. His business dealings also attracted scrutiny during the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, where former Bain South Africa partner Athol Williams testified about payments made to Ambrobite, reportedly totalling R3.6 million annually for strategic advisory work and government introductions.

The court date arrives just over a year after Muvhango, the beloved Tshivenda-language soapie Ndlovu created and executive-produced, aired its final episode on 12 August 2025, after SABC announced in May 2025 that the show would end following 28 years on SABC2.

'Muvhango' creator Duma Ndlovu is expected in court over R26 million tax fraud case. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Mbuso Khoza drags Duma Ndlovu over unpaid royalties

In a separate development, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actor and singer Mbuso Khoza called out producer Duma Ka Ndlovu over unpaid royalties.

The former Umkhokha: The Curse star dragged the renowned producer for allegedly owing him money for the songs he created for the series.

Source: Briefly News