Stormers flanker Paul de Villiers addressed questions about his future as a potential hybrid player following the Springboks' 66-7 win over Italy in Turin

Both Stormers coach John Dobson and Bok coach Rassie Erasmus have spoken enthusiastically about De Villiers' possibilities as an inside centre

The 23-year-old faces stiff competition for the No 6 jersey from established names including Marco van Staden and Siya Kolisi

Springbok flanker Paul de Villiers says he is prepared to play wherever the coaching staff require him, as the 23-year-old works to cement his place in the national squad.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's 66-7 Nations Championship victory over Italy in Turin, De Villiers fielded questions about captaincy prospects and the increasingly prominent debate around hybrid players in modern rugby.

De Villiers Open to Playing Outside His Specialist Position

Both Stormers head coach John Dobson and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus have publicly flagged De Villiers as a credible candidate for inside centre, a position increasingly filled by forwards with the athleticism and skill set to operate in the backs. The trend has been pioneered at Test level by players such as Marco van Staden and André Esterhuizen.

De Villiers confirmed he had given the idea serious thought, though he noted that most of the current Springbok backs were already versatile enough to cover multiple positions.

"I'll contribute wherever I must," he said.

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The flanker's path to international rugby has been unconventional. A former provincial wrestler, he was headboy at Oakdale and went on to captain the South Africa Under-20 side before leading the Stormers in two United Rugby Championship matches.

He acknowledged the captaincy experience with warmth, saying it was "a big privilege captaining the Stormers, standing in for Ruhan Nel, just awesome to be there and have other leaders to back me up."

Fierce Competition for the No 6 Jersey

For now, De Villiers' immediate priority is securing a regular starting berth at openside or blindside flank, a task made more demanding by the presence of Van Staden and Siya Kolisi in the same squad.

He described the competition within the loose-forward group as a collective driver rather than a source of tension.

"We push each other a lot, whether we're playing, not playing or on the bench. We pick each other up and push each other to get better for what's needed on the weekend."

He added that selection ultimately came down to what the coaches needed for a specific match.

"Sometimes even the best players don't play, because there's someone else they need for the job. So just be ready, be available and give your all."

De Villiers came off the bench during the win against Italy in Turin on Saturday.

Source: Briefly News