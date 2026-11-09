Eben Etzebeth has returned to the Springbok camp, but his immediate involvement against France has taken an unexpected turn

Rassie Erasmus has explained why two experienced locks will continue carrying the responsibility in Paris

The Springboks have made limited changes despite preparing for one of their toughest November Tests

Rassie Erasmus has explained why Eben Etzebeth will miss the Springboks' Nations Championship clash against France despite returning to the squad. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has explained why Eben Etzebeth will not feature against France despite rejoining the squad ahead of Friday's Nations Championship encounter in Paris. The 147-cap lock returned to the touring group after initially missing out through injury. However, Erasmus believes the veteran needs more time before returning to Test rugby.

The decision means Lood de Jager will retain his starting position alongside Ruan Nortjé, while Franco Mostert provides cover from the replacements bench.

Why Eben Etzebeth was left out against France

Etzebeth arrived in France on Monday, 9 November 2026, after being called up to replace injured flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed. However, Erasmus has opted not to include the experienced second-rower in his matchday 23.

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Speaking after announcing his team, the Springbok coach explained that preparation time was an important consideration.

"Eben just arrived in France, and although we know what he brings to the team, we feel it would be better for him to get back into the swing of things this week after some time on the sidelines," Erasmus said, as quoted by SA Rugby.

He also backed the experience of De Jager and Mostert, who have spent considerably longer with the touring squad.

"They've both faced France in high-pressure matches and delivered, so we know what we have in them and what they will bring to the team this week," he added.

Springboks make two changes for France Test

Erasmus has made just two changes to the matchday 23 that defeated Italy 66-7 in Turin on Saturday, 7 November. Wilco Louw replaces Thomas du Toit in the starting front row, while Cobus Reinach comes onto the bench in place of Grant Williams.

The coach explained that the front-row change was part of a rotation involving two experienced players. Reinach's familiarity with French rugby, having previously played for Montpellier, also influenced his selection.

Eben Etzebeth has rejoined the Springbok camp, but Rassie Erasmus has decided not to rush the 147-cap lock back into action for the France Test. Image: Dirk Kotze

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus expects another intense battle

Erasmus wants to maintain continuity as the Springboks pursue a place in the Nations Championship final.

"We said from the outset that we would not rotate too much on this tour, so it was always our intention to select a settled squad for this game to build momentum in the competition," he said.

South Africa face France at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November, before travelling to Dublin to meet Ireland on 21 November.

The Springboks have won nine of their last 10 Tests against France, including a 32-17 victory in Paris in November 2025.

However, Erasmus expects another demanding encounter as both teams chase a place in the competition's Finals Weekend.

Springboks' scrum technique defended amid growing criticism

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks' dominant scrum had attracted criticism from opposition coaches, with questions being raised about the techniques used by South Africa's forwards.

URC head of referees Tappe Henning has now weighed in on the debate, explaining what the laws permit and addressing some of the controversial decisions that continue to spark discussions in rugby.

Source: Briefly News