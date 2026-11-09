A South African woman living in New York commissioned a custom home inspired by her Cape childhood memories

New York firm Smiros & Smiros Architects recreated traditional Cape Dutch architecture, including whitewashed walls and curved gables, in the United States

Online viewers were so convinced by the craftsmanship that many initially believed the home was located in South Africa

A local expat living in New York wanted a piece of home, commissioning an architecture firm to bring a distinct local design to the US. Image: @smirosarchitects

Source: Instagram

A South African expat living in New York turned a childhood dream into bricks and mortar. Missing the distinctive architecture of the Western Cape, she approached New York-based firm Smiros & Smiros Architects with an unusual brief: build her a Cape Dutch home on American soil. The result, unveiled on 7 November 2026, stopped people in their tracks online.

Cape Dutch design meets American living

The house showcased on the Instagram account @smirosarchitects faithfully captures the hallmarks of Cape Dutch architecture. Whitewashed facades, ornate curved gables and careful landscaping give it an unmistakably South African character. At the same time, the design had to meet the practical demands of a modern American household, so the architects balanced heritage aesthetics with contemporary functionality throughout.

The brief was deeply personal. The client wanted her family's home to reflect where she came from, drawing on memories of the Cape Winelands that stayed with her long after she left South Africa. When the reveal landed online, viewers could hardly believe their eyes. Many said they had to look twice before realising the house was not somewhere on the outskirts of Stellenbosch or Franschhoek.

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Watch the Cape Dutch home reveal in the Instagram reel below:

Viewers stunned by the SA-inspired New York house

For many South Africans watching from thousands of kilometres away, the home felt like a small piece of home transplanted into the heart of New York. Comments poured in from people who were moved by both the artistry and the cultural pride behind the project:

@adeneflowers said:

"It's stunning!! It looks very South African 🔥."

@joyceverwaayen wrote:

"Absolutely stunning 🤩."

@whatemiliosaw added:

"What a beautiful house."

@james.livie commented:

"That's beautiful! Looks so authentic."

@dislin_diy shared:

"My first thought was that this was in South Africa. Well done to everyone on this project; it's breathtaking."

@neville_montgomery wrote:

"That is a fantastic bit of the Cape Winelands in New York. Well done on the design, including the landscaping. Well done."

Other Cape Town property articles

A Cape Town real estate agent showcased an R6.2 million house in Bellville, sparking an intense online debate over the Mother City's steep property prices.

A viral video tour of a fully furnished, three-bedroom Victorian duplex in Three Anchor Bay listed for R10.5 million has sparked debate over the steep cost of Cape Town's property market.

A local real estate agent showcased Camps Bay's Casablanca Mansion, which claims the title of the country's most expensive home after selling for an incredible R700 million.

Source: Briefly News