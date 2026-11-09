Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine paid lobola for House of Zwide actress Kay Bikitsha on 7 November 2026

A joyful video of the extended family celebrating in the rain outside a home captured the special traditional occasion

The clip went viral as fans reacted to the footballer and actress's union

Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine lobolaed 'House of Zwide's Kay Bikitsha. Images: KayBikitsha

Source: Instagram

One of South Africa's most beloved football-and-entertainment pairings just made things official the traditional way. Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine paid lobola for House of Zwide actress Kay Bikitsha on 7 November 2026, and the internet could not get enough of it.

The former House of Zwide actress recently posted videos and photos of her wedding day with the fan-favourite soccer star.

A video of Bikitsha's lobola celebration with her family was shared on X on Sunday, 8 November 2026, by X user Bandz_sa.

"Congratulations MaDlamini. Mr & Mrs Chaine," reads the caption.

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South Africans comment on the clip

X user @jama9406 replied:

"Seeing my family here like this feels weird. Congratulations kuMchanam."

@Nqoe_Mbhele responded:

"They are beautiful."

@CharityThabe wrote:

"This is beautiful, congrats to the goal keeper of the season and his gorgeous bride!"

@Loveness_beauty responded:

"They are such a good looking couple. I am wishing them a happy marriage."

@Pinkdoll_love said:

"Mhle ke sana," (She's so beautiful).

@Mahazel5 wrote:

"How i wish Cde Faniswa was still alive abone uMakoti wakhe omhle," (I wish Cde Faniswa was still alive so that she can see her beautiful bride).

@DjShoesmusic asked:

"Is she your sister? You look alike."

@BayedeSisy replied:

"Oh, the way I love this girl. Congratulations nono."

@Mqammy_Enhle11 reacted:

"Congratulations to the beautiful Madlamini, oh alasemhle," (Oh, she's so beautiful).

Orlando Pirates' player Sipho Chaine paid lobola for 'House of Zwide' actress Kay Bikitsha. Image: OrlandoPirates

Source: Instagram

5 fascinating facts about Kay Bikitsha from The Queen

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha is a standout actor who is part of a new wave of talent taking over the South African entertainment industry by storm.

Bikitsha is most known for her roles in The Queen and Gqeberha: The Empire.

Where did the actress Kay Bikitsha's love for acting begin?

Source: Briefly News