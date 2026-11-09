Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine Pays Lobola for 'House of Zwide' Actress Kay Bikitsha
- Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine paid lobola for House of Zwide actress Kay Bikitsha on 7 November 2026
- A joyful video of the extended family celebrating in the rain outside a home captured the special traditional occasion
- The clip went viral as fans reacted to the footballer and actress's union
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
One of South Africa's most beloved football-and-entertainment pairings just made things official the traditional way. Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine paid lobola for House of Zwide actress Kay Bikitsha on 7 November 2026, and the internet could not get enough of it.
The former House of Zwide actress recently posted videos and photos of her wedding day with the fan-favourite soccer star.
A video of Bikitsha's lobola celebration with her family was shared on X on Sunday, 8 November 2026, by X user Bandz_sa.
"Congratulations MaDlamini. Mr & Mrs Chaine," reads the caption.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
South Africans comment on the clip
X user @jama9406 replied:
"Seeing my family here like this feels weird. Congratulations kuMchanam."
@Nqoe_Mbhele responded:
"They are beautiful."
@CharityThabe wrote:
"This is beautiful, congrats to the goal keeper of the season and his gorgeous bride!"
@Loveness_beauty responded:
"They are such a good looking couple. I am wishing them a happy marriage."
@Pinkdoll_love said:
"Mhle ke sana," (She's so beautiful).
@Mahazel5 wrote:
"How i wish Cde Faniswa was still alive abone uMakoti wakhe omhle," (I wish Cde Faniswa was still alive so that she can see her beautiful bride).
@DjShoesmusic asked:
"Is she your sister? You look alike."
@BayedeSisy replied:
"Oh, the way I love this girl. Congratulations nono."
@Mqammy_Enhle11 reacted:
"Congratulations to the beautiful Madlamini, oh alasemhle," (Oh, she's so beautiful).
5 fascinating facts about Kay Bikitsha from The Queen
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha is a standout actor who is part of a new wave of talent taking over the South African entertainment industry by storm.
Bikitsha is most known for her roles in The Queen and Gqeberha: The Empire.
Where did the actress Kay Bikitsha's love for acting begin?
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za