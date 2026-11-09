AfriForum announced that a day in December will be the annual global day dedicated to farm murder victims and their families

The date honours two-year-old Wilmien Potgieter, who was killed alongside her parents on their Free State farm in December 2010

AfriForum is calling on South Africans and international supporters to wear a white cross or white shirt in solidarity on the day

AfriForum has declared a global day in December to honour South African farm murder victims. Image: Gulshan Khan/ Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

SOUTH AFRICA — Civil rights organisation AfriForum has officially declared 1 December an annual global day against farm murders, with the first commemoration set to take place this year.

The announcement was made on 9 November 2026 via AfriForum's verified X account, with the organisation stating that the day would henceforth be used to honour victims of farm attacks, support bereaved families, and raise international awareness about the persistent violence targeting rural communities across South Africa.

Why is the date significant?

The choice of 1 December was not arbitrary. The date marks the anniversary of the killing of two-year-old Wilmien Potgieter, who was murdered on 1 December 2010 together with her parents, Attie and Wilna, on their farm in the Free State. The case remains one of the most harrowing farm attack incidents in recent South African memory.

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Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum's Chief Spokesperson on Community Safety, underscored the human cost behind the statistics.

"People are constantly attacked on farms in South Africa. People are injured, families are traumatised, and some victims never return home because they are murdered. This violence must not become just another statistic. Behind every farm murder there is a person, a family and a community who must live with the devastating consequences," Broodryk said.

How South Africans can participate

AfriForum is encouraging members of the public to mark the day by wearing a small white cross on their shirt or jacket, or by wearing a white shirt, as a symbol of remembrance and solidarity with victims and their loved ones.

AfriForum branches across South Africa will observe a moment of silence at exactly 12:00 on 1 December. Supporters in other countries are also being urged to pause at that time or to arrange their own local memorial gatherings.

The organisation described the initiative as an effort to ensure that farm murder victims are not reduced to numbers in a report, but are remembered as individuals whose loss has lasting consequences for families and entire communities.

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Source: Briefly News