Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Inside Springbok Star Cheslin Kolbe’s Daughter Mila’s Colourful Lilo & Stitch-Themed Birthday Party
Family and Relationships

Inside Springbok Star Cheslin Kolbe’s Daughter Mila’s Colourful Lilo & Stitch-Themed Birthday Party

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe's wife Layla shared photos from their daughter Mila's birthday party
  • The celebration had a Lilo and Stitch theme, complete with a pastel balloon arch and pink tinsel backdrop
  • Layla revealed that last-minute weather changes forced them to shift plans before the day turned out perfectly

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Cheslin Kolbe's daughter Mila has a colourful Lilo and Stitch birthday celebration
Cheslin Kolbe's daughter got her colourful Lilo and Stitch birthday celebration. Image: @layla_kolbe
Source: Instagram

Layla Kolbe, wife of Springbok rugby star Cheslin Kolbe, shared a sweet glimpse into their daughter Mila's birthday celebration on 9 November 2026, giving fans a look at the colourful Lilo and Stitch-themed party.

Posting on her Instagram, Layla described the celebration as close-knit, saying it was exactly what Mila had wanted. The family of five posed together in front of a pastel balloon arch and a pink tinsel backdrop featuring the beloved Disney character Stitch, with "Mila" printed across the display.

The road to the perfect party was not entirely smooth. Layla wrote that the weather had not looked promising, forcing the family to change both their plans and dates several times at short notice. Despite the back-and-forth, the day ultimately came together beautifully.

Read also

Scotts Maphuma celebrates son's first birthday with touching Instagram post

Layla wrote, adding a heartfelt message to her daughter:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"May you always be protected and may God always be with you my sweet babygirl."

A special day for the Kolbe family

The photos captured a joyful family moment, with the children dressed casually and the birthday backdrop setting a festive tone. The Lilo and Stitch theme, known for its tropical colours and playful characters, gave the celebration a whimsical charm that clearly suited the birthday girl's personality.

Layla's post resonated warmly with followers, who flooded the comments with birthday wishes for young Mila.

View the Instagram post below:

Mzansi sends birthday love

Fans and followers took to the comments on Layla Kolbe's Instagram page to celebrate the moment:

@iam_chrissie_p wrote:

"Happy birthday 👏"

@bevcoleman01 said:

"Lots of love Mila 😍"

@urzulalombard shared:

"Happy birthday Mila 🎂🎁🎈🎉❤"

@terriannetane added:

"Happy birthday Mila girl, lots of love from us ❤"

Read also

Alostro’s spa salon pamper session leaves Mzansi in stitches

@the_firstladysharn said:

"Birthday Blessings Princess Mila 👸 ❤. Congratulations mom and dad ❤"

More Briefly News stories on birthdays

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Springboks
Hot:
Emira d'spain Funny pronouns Bolt contact details Dj black coffee Kristen potter