Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe's wife Layla shared photos from their daughter Mila's birthday party

The celebration had a Lilo and Stitch theme, complete with a pastel balloon arch and pink tinsel backdrop

Layla revealed that last-minute weather changes forced them to shift plans before the day turned out perfectly

Cheslin Kolbe's daughter got her colourful Lilo and Stitch birthday celebration. Image: @layla_kolbe

Source: Instagram

Layla Kolbe, wife of Springbok rugby star Cheslin Kolbe, shared a sweet glimpse into their daughter Mila's birthday celebration on 9 November 2026, giving fans a look at the colourful Lilo and Stitch-themed party.

Posting on her Instagram, Layla described the celebration as close-knit, saying it was exactly what Mila had wanted. The family of five posed together in front of a pastel balloon arch and a pink tinsel backdrop featuring the beloved Disney character Stitch, with "Mila" printed across the display.

The road to the perfect party was not entirely smooth. Layla wrote that the weather had not looked promising, forcing the family to change both their plans and dates several times at short notice. Despite the back-and-forth, the day ultimately came together beautifully.

Layla wrote, adding a heartfelt message to her daughter:

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"May you always be protected and may God always be with you my sweet babygirl."

A special day for the Kolbe family

The photos captured a joyful family moment, with the children dressed casually and the birthday backdrop setting a festive tone. The Lilo and Stitch theme, known for its tropical colours and playful characters, gave the celebration a whimsical charm that clearly suited the birthday girl's personality.

Layla's post resonated warmly with followers, who flooded the comments with birthday wishes for young Mila.

View the Instagram post below:

Mzansi sends birthday love

Fans and followers took to the comments on Layla Kolbe's Instagram page to celebrate the moment:

@iam_chrissie_p wrote:

"Happy birthday 👏"

@bevcoleman01 said:

"Lots of love Mila 😍"

@urzulalombard shared:

"Happy birthday Mila 🎂🎁🎈🎉❤"

@terriannetane added:

"Happy birthday Mila girl, lots of love from us ❤"

@the_firstladysharn said:

"Birthday Blessings Princess Mila 👸 ❤. Congratulations mom and dad ❤"

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Source: Briefly News