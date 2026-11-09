The DA emerged as the leading party in three major Gauteng metros but fell short of outright majorities in each

DA spokesperson Jan de Villiers confirmed negotiations would be conducted in good faith, with all agreements made public

ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance hold key swing votes that could determine who governs Gauteng's economic hubs

The DA is in coalition talks. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The Democratic Alliance has launched multi-party coalition negotiations after the 2026 Local Government Elections left it as the front-runner in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, without a working majority in any of the three councils.

According to Eyewitness News, DA spokesperson Jan de Villiers confirmed that the party would approach the talks in good faith. All formal coalition agreements reached through the process will be reduced to writing and released to the public once finalised.

DA's 2026 election results in Gauteng

Nationally, the DA captured approximately 24.6% of the vote and led in five metropolitan municipalities. In Gauteng, the party recorded its strongest results in the province's three core economic centres, drawing roughly 34.8% in Johannesburg, 34.4% in Tshwane, and 30.7% in Ekurhuleni. Despite those margins, none of the results translated into an outright council majority, leaving the DA short of the seats needed to govern unilaterally in any of the hung metros.

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ActionSA and PA hold swing votes

To bridge the seat gaps, the DA must secure the support of smaller parties. ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) have emerged as the most consequential players in this regard, holding swing votes that will determine the balance of power in each of the three Gauteng council chambers.

The outcome of negotiations with these parties will shape the governance arrangements across the province's most economically significant municipalities for the duration of the new term.

ActionSA opens coalition talks

In a related article, Briefly News reported on ActionSA’s coalition negotiations with the ANC and EFF, and the conditions the party has set for potential talks with the DA.

With no single party able to secure majorities in key Gauteng metros, ActionSA’s seat count could determine who governs. But a direct agreement between the DA and ANC could sideline the party and weaken its bargaining position.

Source: Briefly News